Johnson & Johnson Remembers Aveeno And Neutrogena Spray Sunscreens

Johnson & Johnson is recalling Aveeno and Neutrogena sunscreens after interior checking out of samples printed the presence of benzene, a identified carcinogen.

The corporate mentioned on Wednesday that buyers must prevent the usage of the goods and cast off them correctly. The spray sunscreens suffering from the recall come with Neutrogena Seashore Protection, Neutrogena Cool Dry Recreation, Neutrogena Invisible Day-to-day, Neutrogena Extremely Sheer, and Aveeno Give protection to + Refresh.

“As a precautionary measure, we’re recalling all of those particular aerosol sunscreens,” the corporate mentioned, including that it’s operating with vendors and shops to go back the recalled merchandise.

benzene, an commercial chemical most often present in crude oil and cigarette smoke, and which may also be used within the manufacturing of plastics and insecticides, is a identified human carcinogen that may purpose hurt thru long-term publicity, which is publicity for a couple of yr. years, in keeping with the U.S. Facilities for Illness Keep watch over and Prevention.

Johnson & Johnson mentioned benzene isn’t an element in any of its sunscreen merchandise and the corporate is investigating the reason for the contamination. Johnson & Johnson gave no main points on how a lot benzene used to be detected, describing it handiest as “low ranges”.

Impartial pharmaceutical checking out corporate Valisure lately discovered that: 78 many sunscreens and solar care merchandise comprise benzene, a identified carcinogen that has been related to blood cancers and different illnesses. Of the 78 batches with detectable ranges, 40 merchandise had been discovered to have “considerably detected” ranges of benzene.

Johnson & Johnson mentioned customers can get lend a hand with questions or request money back via calling (800) 458-1673.

