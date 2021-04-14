Johnson & Johnson Vaccinations Paused Over Blood Clot Concerns

The FDA and CDC introduced that they’re calling for an instantaneous pause on the usage of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine following the emergence of a uncommon blood clotting in six recipients.

The blood clots developed in six girls between the ages of 18 and 48 inside one to a few weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccination. One girl died and a second girl in Nebraska has been hospitalized in vital situation. Greater than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the USA, whereas an extra 9 million doses shipped out to the U.S., based on the CDC.

Whereas issues of safety are examined, officers will quickly cease utilizing the vaccine at federal websites and are urging states to comply with their lead. Pharmacy giants resembling CVS and Walgreens that take part in a federal vaccination program, in addition to the U.S. army, have stopped administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson issued a press release that famous the corporate’s determination to “proactively delay the rollout” of its vaccine in Europe. Regardless of this motion, the corporate acknowledged that there’s at present no clear causal relationship between this “extraordinarily uncommon dysfunction” and the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.

“Now we have been working intently with medical specialists and well being authorities, and we strongly help the open communication of this info to healthcare professionals and the general public,” the assertion mentioned.

Regardless of this setback, White Home COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients stays assured that President Joe Biden will hit his aim of 200 million administered vaccine doses inside his first 100 days in workplace.

“This announcement is not going to have a major affect on our vaccination plan,” Zients mentioned in a press release. “Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes up lower than 5 p.c of the recorded photographs in arms in the USA thus far.”

Recipients of the Johnson & Johnson shot who’ve developed extreme headache, belly ache, leg ache or shortness of breath inside three weeks after getting vaccinated ought to contact their well being care supplier, based on the assertion.