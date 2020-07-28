Join RadioTimes.com for a Sky comedy live Q&A with Maisie Williams, Michelle Keegan and Daniel Mays

Bought a burning query for the celebrities of Sky’s hottest comedy sequence? Nicely, now’s your likelihood to ask it, as RadioTimes.com hosts a live Q&A with Maisie Williams, Michelle Keegan and Daniel Mays.

The panel, introduced in partnership with Sky, will kick off at 7pm on Thursday (30th July) and will probably be live streaming to our official Fb web page.

Michelle Keegan will probably be speaking all issues Brassic as she displays on her position as Erin within the raucuous comedy-drama (already renewed for a third season), whereas Daniel Mays will probably be delving into the intricacies of taking part in cyborg cop John Main within the gloriously foolish Code 404 (Sky’s largest comedy launch in eight years).

Maisie Williams will probably be previewing her upcoming sequence Two Weeks to Live, through which she performs Kim Stokes, a “unusual younger misfit” on the run from murderous gangsters and the police.

We’ll even be debuting an unique first-look clip from Two Weeks to Live throughout the panel, forward of the present’s premiere on Sky One and NOW TV this autumn.

As if all that weren’t thrilling sufficient, Maisie, Michelle and Daniel will probably be answering *your* questions – forward of the occasion, RadioTimes.com is taking solutions for fan questions and we’ll put the easiest to the trio on the evening.

To submit a query, simply tweet us at @RadioTimes – now’s your likelihood to get the within scoop and quiz the expertise behind a few of Sky’s largest comedy hits!

In the event you aren’t capable of tune in alive, the Sky comedy Q&A can even be accessible to observe again on our Fb web page after the occasion.

RadioTimes.com’s Sky comedy live Q&A with Maisie Williams, Michelle Keegan and Daniel Mays begins at 7pm BST on Thursday, 30th July – watch live on our official Fb web page