Join the Radio Times Big TV Quiz with special celebrity company!

When you like quizzing and also you’re obsessed with all issues tv, we’ve received a deal with for you.

Our TV and sport specialists are readily available to ship you the Radio Times Big TV Quiz which can stream on our Fb and Twitter pages from 7pm on Saturday 16th Could.

You’ll meet our professional editors coming to you from some very well-known places they usually’ll have some powerful trivia to check your data.

And if that’s not sufficient, we’ve received some very special celebrity company with some questions primarily based on characters they’ve performed or exhibits they’ve been in.

Hold your eyes peeled to our social media accounts for tantalising teasers on who will pop up, however we are able to reveal there’s some well-known faces from throughout the world of drama, comedy, soaps, sport and there’ll even be a shock look from a Time Lord…

All you must do is seize your groups, seize your snacks, and press play when it hits 7pm and we’ll information you thru our thrilling quiz.

Good luck! Be certain that to tweet your scores and your photos from the evening to us utilizing #RadioTimesBigTVQuiz.