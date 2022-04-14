Join Ubisoft+ for free and play Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and other PC games for a week

The subscription service is looking for new users and allows you to discover its benefits without paying a euro temporarily.

Do you know Ubisoft+? For a few years now, the French company has allowed access to its extensive catalog of video games in exchange for a monthly fee in the purest Game Pass style from Microsoft or the next PS Plus Extra from Sony. If you want to check out its benefits for yourself, you will be happy to know that they have launched a free trial week, which will be valid until mid-May.

The offer is simple, users will be able to temporarily join the service and test all its functions for seven days. After this time, Ubisoft will invoice 14.99 euros. So be careful and unsubscribe from the service before that time elapses. In addition, those who are Stadia players can also join with the Multi Pass, which has a higher price marked on the web portal of 17.99 euros.

With Ubisoft+, subscribers can access up to 100 games from the French company, including its most recent releases such as Far Cry 6 or Rainbow Six: Extraction, as well as the publisher’s greatest hits such as Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. All of them are present in the service in their Deluxe, Gold or Ultimate Editions; that is, they are accompanied by all their downloadable content.

Going back to the promotion, This offer is only valid for new subscribers and, obviously, not extendable to two non-consecutive weeks. Those interested can unlock their free game week from this Tuesday to May 11.

