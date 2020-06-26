Join us for Disney’s Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 Live Q&A with the movie’s director and animators

Do you need to construct a snowman?

Our subsequent RadioTimes.com stay Q&A (Friday 26th June at 5:00pm) is with the creators of Olaf himself. We’ll be in dialog with Chris Buck (Frozen 2 Director, additionally Oscar-winning director of Frozen), Wayne Unten, (Frozen 2 Animation Supervisor) and Malerie Walters (Frozen 2 Animator), answering a few of your questions on the a lot liked animation.

You may watch the livestreamed Q&A on the Radio Occasions Fb and Twitter pages on the evening – however first, we want you to submit some questions for the creators utilizing the #RTIntotheUnknown hashtag on Twitter or by way of our query field on Instagram.

Tonight at 5pm BST we’re talking to the individuals who introduced #Frozen2 to life. Join us in dialog with Chris Buck, Wayne Unten and Malerie Walters, with @disneyplusuk, and tweet us any last-minute questions utilizing #RTIntotheUnknown. #IntotheUnknown https://t.co/TOEVVczfXi — Radio Occasions (@RadioTimes) June 26, 2020

All the time longed to find the secrets and techniques behind your favorite character’s actions? Or what the inspiration was for Elsa, or Anna? Need some behind-the-scenes secrets and techniques from Frozen 2? Put your query to the crew utilizing #RTIntotheUnknown and we’ll cross them on to Chris, Wayne and Malerie. Make sure that to get them in as quickly as doable!

In a current interview with RadioTimes.com, Animation Supervisor Unten mentioned he “would love” to revisit characters for one other Frozen sequel.

“In a manner, engaged on Frozen 2 was form of like our children got here again dwelling from school and they’re visiting once more and we get to spend extra time with them,” he defined.

“I really like working with these characters, particularly Elsa. We’ll see what occurs however I’d like to work on these characters once more. Particularly since there’s a lot story that I’ve, personally, engaged on these characters. Ah, I’d like to dive again into that world.”

You may try the trailer for Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 beneath.

Our stay Q&A begins at 5:00pm BST on Friday 26th June. Watch it by way of the Radio Occasions Fb or Twitter web page.