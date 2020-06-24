Join us for Disney’s Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 Live Q&A with the movie’s director and animators

Do you wish to construct a snowman?

Our subsequent RadioTimes.com dwell Q&A (Friday 26th June at 5:00pm) is with the creators of Olaf himself. We’ll be in dialog with Chris Buck (Frozen 2 Director, additionally Oscar-winning director of Frozen), Wayne Unten, (Frozen 2 Animation Supervisor) and Malerie Walters (Frozen 2 Animator), answering a few of your questions on the a lot liked animation.

You may watch the livestreamed Q&A on the Radio Instances Fb and Twitter pages on the evening – however first, we’d like you to submit some questions for the creators utilizing the #RTIntotheUnknown hashtag on Twitter or through our query field on Instagram.

All the time longed to find the secrets and techniques behind your favorite character’s actions? Or what the inspiration was for Elsa, or Anna? Need some behind-the-scenes secrets and techniques from Frozen 2? Put your query to the workforce utilizing #RTIntotheUnknown and we’ll move them on to Chris, Wayne and Malerie. Be certain to get them in as quickly as doable!

In a current interview with RadioTimes.com, Animation Supervisor Unten stated he “would love” to revisit characters for one other Frozen sequel.

“In a method, engaged on Frozen 2 was sort of like our children got here again dwelling from faculty and they’re visiting once more and we get to spend extra time with them,” he defined.

“I really like working with these characters, particularly Elsa. We’ll see what occurs however I’d like to work on these characters once more. Particularly since there’s a lot story that I’ve, personally, engaged on these characters. Ah, I’d like to dive again into that world.”

You may take a look at the trailer for Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 under.

Our dwell Q&A begins at 5:00pm BST on Friday 26th June. Watch it through the Radio Instances Fb or Twitter web page.