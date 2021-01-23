General News

JoJo Siwa Comes Out as Gay After ‘Born This Approach’ TikTok

January 23, 2021
JoJo Siwa, the 17-year-old singer, dancer, actor and YouTube persona, has come out as homosexual, after alluding to it on social media over the previous couple days.

Siwa first hinted at her popping out in a TikTok video posted to her over 31 million (and rising) followers on Thursday. Within the video, she dances to “Born This Approach,” the 2011 smash hit by Woman Gaga broadly regarded as an LGBTQ anthem. The video has greater than 4.5 million likes and 25 million views, by far Siwa’s hottest video on TikTok. Out of the over 260,000 feedback on the video, a number of distinguished YouTube influencers, such as James Charles, Colleen Ballinger, Nikkie de Jager, Bretman Rock and extra, congratulated and praised her.

On Friday, Siwa posted a extra definitive message, sharing a photograph of herself sporting a shirt that reads “Finest. Gay. Cousin. Ever.” and saying her cousin bought it for her.

Reward and optimistic reactions poured in for Siwa on Twitter, who turned a trending subject on Friday afternoon.

“if u spell ‘swag’ backwards, it’s ‘homosexual.’ coincidence??” wrote Lil Nas X, who publicly got here out on Twitter in June 2019.

Siwa additionally posted an Instagram photograph of herself sporting a rainbow Gucci monitor jacket on Thursday, with 1000’s of feedback from followers, together with musician Luke Eisner, Paris Hilton and different celebrities, congratulating her.

As a dancer, Siwa first shot to fame on the Lifetime actuality sequence “Dance Mothers” and shortly skyrocketed along with her style, equipment and music geared toward a younger viewers. She signed with Nickelodeon in 2017 and appeared within the TV film “Blurt,” “Lip Sync Battle Shorties” and is the youngest contestant ever on Fox’s “The Masked Singer.”

