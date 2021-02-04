JoJo Siwa Talks Coming Out, Nickelodeon Musical of Her Life

JoJo Siwa sat down just about with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Present” to debate her determination to come back out as a member of the LGBTQ neighborhood and announce that she’s engaged on a Nickelodeon musical about her life.

Final month, Siwa posted a viral TikTok video of herself dancing to Girl Gaga’s “Born This Means,” which many of her hundreds of thousands of followers took as a popping out announcement. A day later, she posted a photograph of herself sporting a shirt printed with “Greatest. Homosexual. Cousin. Ever,” a extra definitive put up that she went over on together with her girlfriend.

“I used to be like, ‘I wanna do a TikTok to ‘Born This Means,’ as a result of it’s true. I don’t actually wanna be like ‘Yeah, it’s true!’ instantly, however I used to be like ‘I need folks to comprehend it’s okay,’” she stated. “My cousin had gotten me that shirt; I took that image like per week earlier than I posted it. I put it on my shut associates Instagram story. All my associates know, all my household is aware of. After which at some point I used to be on FaceTime with my girlfriend…We had been speaking about it and all of the love that got here in, and we had been each like ‘Technically, I nonetheless haven’t confirmed it.’ I used to be like ‘I kinda simply wanna put up this image on my actual story.’ And she or he was tremendous encouraging, she was like ‘Do it.’ I used to be like ‘All proper!’ And I did it.”

The 17-year-old dancer, singer and Nickelodeon famous person stated she wished to begin a dialog about popping out and make it much less scary for different folks.

“My factor about popping out is it may be a really scary factor. After all, not everybody on the planet goes to just accept it proper now, however there are such a lot of folks which might be going to just accept it proper now. And even when there’s 1,000,000 those that don’t settle for it, there’s 100 million that do. And I feel that’s one thing that’s actually necessary,” she stated. “Additionally I used to be like, ‘I don’t need it to be such a giant factor. What am I gonna do? Have a popping out social gathering?’ No, it’s simply who I’m.”

Siwa additionally introduced that she and Nickelodeon, whom she signed on with in 2017, are engaged on a musical based mostly on her life, titled “The J-Group,” that includes six authentic songs by her.

“This musical is centered round my life, and likewise centered round being your self and staying true to who you’re. Even when the world is telling you ‘It’s not going to occur,’ you’re believing since you’re you,” she stated. “And the music in it, I’m so pleased about. I’ve labored so exhausting on this soundtrack.”