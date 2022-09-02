JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle R, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is not just another manga: it is an institution of the Japanese cartoon that has been narrating the history of the Joestar lineage for 35 years, one of the most famous surnames in the history of Shonen Jump. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R celebrates the legacy of an unrepeatable work with CyberConnect 2 at the forefront.

At the premiere of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R it’s easy to talk about the importance of JoJo’s as a work: with the premiere of the new animated season of the sixth saga of the manga, Stone Ocean, followers of Hirohiko Araki’s manga today number in the millions around the world thanks to the undeniable work of the animation studio David Production. However, the panorama was very different in 2013, when we Spaniards had to start importing JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle from Japan before an unlikely release in Europe (which, miraculously, ended up giving time later); It already seemed like a dream to us to have seen the first season of the anime narrating the adventures of Jonathan and Joseph Joestar in the first two sagas of the manga, Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency, but JoJo’s was not yet the phenomenon for the West that it had been in Japan for decades.

Precisely there lies the great work of CyberConnect 2, one of the most brilliant Japanese development studios when it comes to making titles based on anime licenses with Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm or the recent Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot as the main supporters: except for the OVA from the 90s and 2000s of the third arc, Stardust Crusaders, none of the main sagas that would catapult JoJo’s to success years later was animated, so the work of CyberConnect 2 to give movement and voice to characters like Josuke, Rohan, Bruno (who then had the very successful voice of Noriaki Sugiyama, Sasuke in Naruto), Narancia, Joline or Gyro was an event for all that we had already enjoyed the manga by then. The result was tuition, and we were all satisfied with the title. Nonetheless, the success in Japan was remarkable; in the rest of the moderate world. Logical: Incredible as it may seem, JoJo’s was a niche series then.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle R faces a very different scenario from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star in 2013: It is a very consolidated brand, it abandons the exclusivity to embrace the multiplatformity of Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo and PC and improves the benefits that then made it a success for an audience hungry for JoJo’s on console. It’s enough? Wryyyyyy!

Sono chi no sadame

For the gameplay ins and outs of the software, I recommend taking a look at the previous JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle review. The question in this review would be to unravel what exactly is All Star Battle R. This is a reissue of the 2013 All Star Battle with all the game elements unlocked, new characters (some characters from Eyes of Heaven have been rescued, but the list is made up of Speedwagon, Mariah, Pet Shop, Diego Brando, Yukako, Foo Fighters, Jotaro de Diamond, Trish Una, Prosciutto and Ghiaccio along with four other DLC extras), some gameplay fixes and a new support mechanic for competitive and arcade modes.

The new assistance system is the most notable in the merely playable. It allows the user to select a second character that will help the main fighter as it happens in games like Dragon Ball FighterZ or Marvel VS. Capcom. The assistance can be translated into a help during the combat, in a combo break of the rival or add some trap for the rival. The number of times you can summon the assist is limited by a cooldown based on the power of the attack. There is also a new defense move called Smart Block, which allows a lightning counterattack after a risky evasion maneuver.

Some elements in the mechanics were also balanced and debatable elements from the previous installment were adjusted. In any case, it is not a difficult fighting game to play: there are 50 characters available from the beginning and it is easy to find a playable option that suits your tastes and needs. The first days online the game is working well, with competitive modes for the most enthusiastic players, but I don’t think it will be a software that transcends beyond JoJo’s fans. It’s not Dragon Ball FighterZ and i don’t think i mean it either.

The main game mode, All Star Battle, I found somewhat disappointing. There are 100 themed battles for each of JoJo’s arcs recreating the main battles of each game. The problem? That the interaction between characters barely goes from a phrase of one opponent and the reply of the other. Do not expect a faithful recreation of the events and comings and goings of the Joestar because it is not the case. The same goes for All-Star matches that pit heroes and villains from different arcs in dream matches: Giorno vs. Dio or Young Joseph vs. Josuke deserves more than just a couple of sentences. Yes indeed, you’ll want to unlock all the special outfits and all the unlockable items because they’re a real treat.

Stand Proud

You’ll want to unlock all of the special outfits and all of the unlockable items because they’re a real treat.The visual improvements focus on suit adjustments to the anime’s namesakes, as well as the various changes in some voice actors, who have taken on the role of their characters according to their appearance in the anime. Switching to 60fps is a blast for supported machines, taking the animations and characters to a dimension unimaginable in 2013. Mind you, as I just said, these are 2013 animations, so don’t expect amazing cell-shading for Hirohiko Araki’s polygonal characters. The effect of seeing animated characters that had never been animated had an impeccable appeal then, now, with six animated sagas behind David Production, it is not a claim. The sound work is of registration in the interpretations; remarkable in its melodies, capable of capturing the essence of its protagonists.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R is a magnificent review of what was one of the best manga videogames that had ever been made at the beginning of the last decade. But almost ten years have passed, and although the content is in line with what can be expected in a reissue of this type, nothing would have prevented CyberConnect 2 from being somewhat more ambitious with the All Star Mode or adding some more incentive than the new fighters and assist mode. However, I understand that there are millions of players who have not enjoyed the game to date, and as can happen with The Last of Us Part 1, surely they are the great winners of this release… but in otako.

But it’s impossible for me not to think about how lucky we were to experience JoJo’s All Star in its day as a unique celebration of one of the greatest manga in history. We were very lucky, but I am even more happy that the work today is enjoyed and celebrated by so many, All Star Battle R being a wonderful icing on the cake for the players who have the joy of enjoying two of the most beautiful hobbies in the world: manga and video game. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R brings together the best of both worlds in one reissue. You thought you were in for the ultimate JoJo’s game, but it was actually me, Dio he.