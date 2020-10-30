JoJo’s Song ‘The Change’ Soundtracks New Biden-Harris Campaign Ad

The tune “The Change,” the official anthem of the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris presidential marketing campaign, is the soundtrack for an inspiring new commercial for the marketing campaign. The advert, which options the tune in its unique English-language model sung by JoJo and in a Spanish model by Puerto Rican singer Chesca, debuted in each English and Spanish on MTV Friday. The tune premiered completely on Selection earlier this month.





Whereas there’s an in depth latest historical past of extant hits being adopted by political campaigns, from Invoice Clinton’s use of Fleetwood Mac’s “Don’t Cease” to Donald Trump’s forcible conscription of classics appropriated with out permission, it’s extra uncommon in up to date instances to listen to unique songs commissioned by a marketing campaign. However Joe Biden’s workforce discovered a prepared and keen participant once they approached 11-time Oscar nominee Warren, who in flip enlisted JoJo, who got here to fame as a teen queen within the 2000s and has turn into a resurgent favourite once more in the previous few years as a really grown-up pop-R&B stylist.

“It’s onerous to consider that we’re lastly within the house stretch of this election!,” JoJo says. “I hope this tune and video can present slightly additional inspiration and motivation that so many people want proper now. Please be sure you have a voting plan; make sure that your family and friends even have voting plans. We should make our voices heard, loud and clear.”

Chesca says, “Be the change you need to see! Rise up, and make your voice heard. Go vote on election day and be that change!”

Warren provides, “I would like this tune to deliver the change we want on Election Day and past!”