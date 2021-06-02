Joju George Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Circle of relatives, Photographs & Extra

Joju George Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Family, Images & More

Joju George Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Circle of relatives, Photographs & Extra

Joju George is an Indian film actor and manufacturer, who seems essentially in supporting roles in Malayalam motion pictures Business. He began his appearing profession as a junior artist with the Malayalam film Mazhavilkoodaram in 1995 after which began to appear within the supporting roles. Later he made his debut lead position with the Mollywood film Joseph within the yr 2018. For his efficiency in motion pictures Chola and Joseph, he has received the 2018 Kerala State Movie Award for Highest Personality Actor.

Joju George Biography

Title Joju George
Actual Title Joseph George
Nickname Joju & Mala Joju
Career Manufacturer and Actor
Date of Beginning 22 October 1977
Age 42 (as of 2019)
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: George Parecattil
Mom: Rosy George
Marital Standing Married
Affairs/Girlfriends NA
Spouse Abba Joju (M – 2008)
Youngsters Son: Ian, Ivan
Daughter: Sarah
Faith Christianity
Tutorial Qualification But to be up to date
Faculty GHS Kuzhur, Thrissur
School Christ School, Irinjalakuda
Leisure pursuits Travelling and Studying Books
Beginning Position Mala, Thrissur, Kerala, India
Fatherland Mala, Thrissur, Kerala, India
Present Town Kochi, Kerala, India
Nationality Indian

Joju George’s Reliable Social Profiles

fb.com/jojugeorgeofficial/

twitter.com/JojuGeorge8

Instagram: But to be up to date

Attention-grabbing details about Joju George

  • Joju George began his profession as an assistant director and was an actor.
  • He’s additionally a co-producer of 2015 film Charlie.

Newest Films Record

Joju’s all new upcoming motion pictures record,

2019

2020

  • Trance
  • Halal Love Tale
  • Churuli
  • One
  • Aanum Pennum
  • Nayattu

2021

Joju George Films

 

Yr Name Function(s) Notes
2019 Porinju Mariam Jose Kattalan Porinju
2019 Chola
2019 Virus Babu
2019 June Pleasure Kalarikkal
2019 Lonappante Mamodeesa Babu
2018 Ottakkoru Kamukan
2018 Joseph Joseph
2018 Chalakkudikkaran changanthi Raj Kumar
2018 Njan Marykutty Police Inspector
2018 Poomaram Police inspector
2018 Kaly
2017 Udaharanam Sujatha Head Grasp (Kuthira)
2017 Oru Visheshapetta BiriyaniKissa Maimootty
2017 Ramante Eden Thottam Elvis
2017 Kadam Kadha
2017 Take Off One Nurse’s husband (cameo)
2017 Kunju Daivam Shibu
2017 Melle
2017 Fukri Usman
2016 10 Kalpanakal vakkachan
2016 IDI – Inspector Dawood Ibrahim Vasu
2016 Hi Namasthe Jay
2016 Historical past of Pleasure Taking pictures
2016 Motion Hero Biju Minimon
2015 Loham Pallan Davis
2015 Oru 2d Elegance Yathra Jolly Kurien
2015 Lukka Chuppi Rafeek
2015 Mili Eby
2014 Onnam Loka Mahayudham
2014 Cousins Tony
2014 RajadhiRaja Ayyappan
2014 Odum Raja Adum Rani
2014 Cash Ratnam Makudi Das
2014 Karanavar
2014 Homely Foods Track Director(Cameo)
2014 Avatharam
2014 Manglish[10] luckochan
2014 Dolphins
2014 Offended Young children in Love Alex Maliyekkal
2014 1983 Cricket Trainer
2014 Vegam George
2014 Mosayile Kuthira Meenukal Mathew P Mathew
2013 David & Goliath
2013 Kili Poyi Tony
2013 Natholi Oru Cheriya Meenalla Rooster Service provider
2013 Sound Thoma
2013 Resort California Bharath Chandran IPS
2013 Kammath & Kammath Malikapurakkal Tomichan
2013 Pullipulikalum Aattinkuttiyum Suku Chakkattutharayil/ Chakka Suku
2013 Break out from Uganda Gautham
2013 Vishudhan
2013 My Fan Ramu
2013 Neram Mathew’s Brother-in-law
2013 D Corporate
2012 Mallu Singh Anandan’s Youngest brother
2012 Jawan of Vellimala Vinu
2012 I Love Me
2012 Trivandrum Hotel Althas
2012 Extraordinary
2012 Outsider
2012 Mayamohini
2012 Thattathin Marayathu Viswan
2012 Run Child Run Shibu
2011 Stunning
2011 RACE
2011 Doubles
2011 Sevenes
2011 Indian Rupee
2010 Cocktail Anand
2010 Highest Actor
2008 Thirakkatha
2008 Annan Thambi
2008 Mulla
2008 Sulthan
2007 Rock & Roll
2007 Nadiya Kollappetta Rathri
2007 Detective
2006 Vasthavam Basheer
2006 Baba Kalyani
2005 Twenty:20
2005 Chanthupottu
2005 Finger Print
2004 Vajram
2004 Freedom
2004 Black
2003 Manassinakkare
2003 Pattalam
2003 Struggle and Love Soldier
2001 Praja
2001 Rakshasa Rajavu
2001 Ravanaprabhu Police Officer
2000 Dada Sahib
1999 Pals
1999 Independence
1995 Mazhavilkoodaram

Joju George as Manufacturer

Yr Name
2019 Chola
2015 Charlie
2017 Udaharanam Sujatha
2018 Joseph

Joju George Awards

Vayalar Award

  • 2019: Vayalar Award – Highest Actor – (Joseph)

South Indian World Film Awards

  • 2016: South Indian World Film Awards – Highest Comic – (Motion Hero Biju)

Film Boulevard Awards

  • 2019: Film Boulevard Awards – Highest Actor – (Joseph)

Kerala State Movie Awards

  • 2015: Kerala State Movie Award – Particular Point out – (Oru 2d Elegance Yathra, Lukka Chuppi)
  • 2018: Kerala State Movie Award for Highest Personality Actor – (Chola, Joseph)

Asianet Movie Awards

  • 2018: Asianet Movie Awards – Particular point out “(Udaharanam Sujatha)
  • 2019: Asianet Movie Awards – Particular Jury Award – (Joseph)

Vanitha Movie Awards

  • 2018: Vanitha Movie Awards – Most well liked film (Udaharanam Sujatha)
  • 2019; Vanitha Movie Awards – Performer of the Yr – (Joseph)

CPC Cine Awards

  • 2019: CPC Cine Awards – Highest Actor Award – (Joseph)

Asiavision Awards

  • 2019; Asiavision Awards – Highest Personality Actor – (Joseph)

Kerala Movie Critics Award

  • 2015; Kerala Movie Critics Award – Manufacturer (Charlie)
  • 2018; Kerala Movie critics award – 2nd very best actor (Joseph)

Plant life Indian Movie Award

  • 2018; Plant life Indian Movie Award – Highest Personality Actor Awards (Udaharanam Sujatha) ,(Ramante Edanthottam)
  • 2018; Plant life Indian Movie Award – Highest Movie on Social Dedication (Udaharanam Sujatha)

North American Movie Awards(NAFA)

  • 2017; North American Movie Awards(NAFA) – Highest Personality Actor Award (Motion Hero Biju)
  • 2018; North American Movie Awards(NAFA) – Highest Damaging Function (Ramante Edanthottam)

