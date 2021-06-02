Joju George Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Circle of relatives, Photographs & Extra

Joju George is an Indian film actor and manufacturer, who seems essentially in supporting roles in Malayalam motion pictures Business. He began his appearing profession as a junior artist with the Malayalam film Mazhavilkoodaram in 1995 after which began to appear within the supporting roles. Later he made his debut lead position with the Mollywood film Joseph within the yr 2018. For his efficiency in motion pictures Chola and Joseph, he has received the 2018 Kerala State Movie Award for Highest Personality Actor.
Joju George Biography
|Title
|Joju George
|Actual Title
|Joseph George
|Nickname
|Joju & Mala Joju
|Career
|Manufacturer and Actor
|Date of Beginning
|22 October 1977
|Age
|42 (as of 2019)
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: George Parecattil
Mom: Rosy George
|Marital Standing
|Married
|Affairs/Girlfriends
|NA
|Spouse
|Abba Joju (M – 2008)
|Youngsters
|Son: Ian, Ivan
Daughter: Sarah
|Faith
|Christianity
|Tutorial Qualification
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|GHS Kuzhur, Thrissur
|School
|Christ School, Irinjalakuda
|Leisure pursuits
|Travelling and Studying Books
|Beginning Position
|Mala, Thrissur, Kerala, India
|Fatherland
|Mala, Thrissur, Kerala, India
|Present Town
|Kochi, Kerala, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Joju George’s Reliable Social Profiles
fb.com/jojugeorgeofficial/
twitter.com/JojuGeorge8
Instagram: But to be up to date
Attention-grabbing details about Joju George
- Joju George began his profession as an assistant director and was an actor.
- He’s additionally a co-producer of 2015 film Charlie.
Newest Films Record
Joju’s all new upcoming motion pictures record,
2019
2020
- Trance
- Halal Love Tale
- Churuli
- One
- Aanum Pennum
- Nayattu
2021
Joju George Photographs
Take a look at the most recent footage of actor joju George,
Joju George Films
|Yr
|Name
|Function(s)
|Notes
|2019
|Porinju Mariam Jose
|Kattalan Porinju
|2019
|Chola
|2019
|Virus
|Babu
|2019
|June
|Pleasure Kalarikkal
|2019
|Lonappante Mamodeesa
|Babu
|2018
|Ottakkoru Kamukan
|2018
|Joseph
|Joseph
|2018
|Chalakkudikkaran changanthi
|Raj Kumar
|2018
|Njan Marykutty
|Police Inspector
|2018
|Poomaram
|Police inspector
|2018
|Kaly
|2017
|Udaharanam Sujatha
|Head Grasp (Kuthira)
|2017
|Oru Visheshapetta BiriyaniKissa
|Maimootty
|2017
|Ramante Eden Thottam
|Elvis
|2017
|Kadam Kadha
|2017
|Take Off
|One Nurse’s husband (cameo)
|2017
|Kunju Daivam
|Shibu
|2017
|Melle
|2017
|Fukri
|Usman
|2016
|10 Kalpanakal
|vakkachan
|2016
|IDI – Inspector Dawood Ibrahim
|Vasu
|2016
|Hi Namasthe
|Jay
|2016
|Historical past of Pleasure
|Taking pictures
|2016
|Motion Hero Biju
|Minimon
|2015
|Loham
|Pallan Davis
|2015
|Oru 2d Elegance Yathra
|Jolly Kurien
|2015
|Lukka Chuppi
|Rafeek
|2015
|Mili
|Eby
|2014
|Onnam Loka Mahayudham
|2014
|Cousins
|Tony
|2014
|RajadhiRaja
|Ayyappan
|2014
|Odum Raja Adum Rani
|2014
|Cash Ratnam
|Makudi Das
|2014
|Karanavar
|2014
|Homely Foods
|Track Director(Cameo)
|2014
|Avatharam
|2014
|Manglish[10]
|luckochan
|2014
|Dolphins
|2014
|Offended Young children in Love
|Alex Maliyekkal
|2014
|1983
|Cricket Trainer
|2014
|Vegam
|George
|2014
|Mosayile Kuthira Meenukal
|Mathew P Mathew
|2013
|David & Goliath
|2013
|Kili Poyi
|Tony
|2013
|Natholi Oru Cheriya Meenalla
|Rooster Service provider
|2013
|Sound Thoma
|2013
|Resort California
|Bharath Chandran IPS
|2013
|Kammath & Kammath
|Malikapurakkal Tomichan
|2013
|Pullipulikalum Aattinkuttiyum
|Suku Chakkattutharayil/ Chakka Suku
|2013
|Break out from Uganda
|Gautham
|2013
|Vishudhan
|2013
|My Fan Ramu
|2013
|Neram
|Mathew’s Brother-in-law
|2013
|D Corporate
|2012
|Mallu Singh
|Anandan’s Youngest brother
|2012
|Jawan of Vellimala
|Vinu
|2012
|I Love Me
|2012
|Trivandrum Hotel
|Althas
|2012
|Extraordinary
|2012
|Outsider
|2012
|Mayamohini
|2012
|Thattathin Marayathu
|Viswan
|2012
|Run Child Run
|Shibu
|2011
|Stunning
|2011
|RACE
|2011
|Doubles
|2011
|Sevenes
|2011
|Indian Rupee
|2010
|Cocktail
|Anand
|2010
|Highest Actor
|2008
|Thirakkatha
|2008
|Annan Thambi
|2008
|Mulla
|2008
|Sulthan
|2007
|Rock & Roll
|2007
|Nadiya Kollappetta Rathri
|2007
|Detective
|2006
|Vasthavam
|Basheer
|2006
|Baba Kalyani
|2005
|Twenty:20
|2005
|Chanthupottu
|2005
|Finger Print
|2004
|Vajram
|2004
|Freedom
|2004
|Black
|2003
|Manassinakkare
|2003
|Pattalam
|2003
|Struggle and Love
|Soldier
|2001
|Praja
|2001
|Rakshasa Rajavu
|2001
|Ravanaprabhu
|Police Officer
|2000
|Dada Sahib
|1999
|Pals
|1999
|Independence
|1995
|Mazhavilkoodaram
Joju George as Manufacturer
|Yr
|Name
|2019
|Chola
|2015
|Charlie
|2017
|Udaharanam Sujatha
|2018
|Joseph
Joju George Awards
Vayalar Award
- 2019: Vayalar Award – Highest Actor – (Joseph)
South Indian World Film Awards
- 2016: South Indian World Film Awards – Highest Comic – (Motion Hero Biju)
Film Boulevard Awards
- 2019: Film Boulevard Awards – Highest Actor – (Joseph)
Kerala State Movie Awards
- 2015: Kerala State Movie Award – Particular Point out – (Oru 2d Elegance Yathra, Lukka Chuppi)
- 2018: Kerala State Movie Award for Highest Personality Actor – (Chola, Joseph)
Asianet Movie Awards
- 2018: Asianet Movie Awards – Particular point out “(Udaharanam Sujatha)
- 2019: Asianet Movie Awards – Particular Jury Award – (Joseph)
Vanitha Movie Awards
- 2018: Vanitha Movie Awards – Most well liked film (Udaharanam Sujatha)
- 2019; Vanitha Movie Awards – Performer of the Yr – (Joseph)
CPC Cine Awards
- 2019: CPC Cine Awards – Highest Actor Award – (Joseph)
Asiavision Awards
- 2019; Asiavision Awards – Highest Personality Actor – (Joseph)
Kerala Movie Critics Award
- 2015; Kerala Movie Critics Award – Manufacturer (Charlie)
- 2018; Kerala Movie critics award – 2nd very best actor (Joseph)
Plant life Indian Movie Award
- 2018; Plant life Indian Movie Award – Highest Personality Actor Awards (Udaharanam Sujatha) ,(Ramante Edanthottam)
- 2018; Plant life Indian Movie Award – Highest Movie on Social Dedication (Udaharanam Sujatha)
North American Movie Awards(NAFA)
- 2017; North American Movie Awards(NAFA) – Highest Personality Actor Award (Motion Hero Biju)
- 2018; North American Movie Awards(NAFA) – Highest Damaging Function (Ramante Edanthottam)
Keep Tuned with Techkashif for extra Leisure information.