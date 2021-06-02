Joju George Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Circle of relatives, Photographs & Extra

Joju George is an Indian film actor and manufacturer, who seems essentially in supporting roles in Malayalam motion pictures Business. He began his appearing profession as a junior artist with the Malayalam film Mazhavilkoodaram in 1995 after which began to appear within the supporting roles. Later he made his debut lead position with the Mollywood film Joseph within the yr 2018. For his efficiency in motion pictures Chola and Joseph, he has received the 2018 Kerala State Movie Award for Highest Personality Actor.

Joju George Biography Title Joju George Actual Title Joseph George Nickname Joju & Mala Joju Career Manufacturer and Actor Date of Beginning 22 October 1977 Age 42 (as of 2019) Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: George Parecattil

Mom: Rosy George Marital Standing Married Affairs/Girlfriends NA Spouse Abba Joju (M – 2008) Youngsters Son: Ian, Ivan

Daughter: Sarah Faith Christianity Tutorial Qualification But to be up to date Faculty GHS Kuzhur, Thrissur School Christ School, Irinjalakuda Leisure pursuits Travelling and Studying Books Beginning Position Mala, Thrissur, Kerala, India Fatherland Mala, Thrissur, Kerala, India Present Town Kochi, Kerala, India Nationality Indian Joju George’s Reliable Social Profiles fb.com/jojugeorgeofficial/ twitter.com/JojuGeorge8 Instagram: But to be up to date Attention-grabbing details about Joju George Joju George began his profession as an assistant director and was an actor.

He’s additionally a co-producer of 2015 film Charlie. Newest Films Record Joju’s all new upcoming motion pictures record, 2019 2020 Trance

Halal Love Tale

Churuli

One

Aanum Pennum

Nayattu 2021 Joju George Photographs Take a look at the most recent footage of actor joju George, Joju George Joju George Photographs Joju George Joju George Photographs Joju George Joju George Joju George Joju George Joju George Films Yr Name Function(s) Notes 2019 Porinju Mariam Jose Kattalan Porinju 2019 Chola 2019 Virus Babu 2019 June Pleasure Kalarikkal 2019 Lonappante Mamodeesa Babu 2018 Ottakkoru Kamukan 2018 Joseph Joseph 2018 Chalakkudikkaran changanthi Raj Kumar 2018 Njan Marykutty Police Inspector 2018 Poomaram Police inspector 2018 Kaly 2017 Udaharanam Sujatha Head Grasp (Kuthira) 2017 Oru Visheshapetta BiriyaniKissa Maimootty 2017 Ramante Eden Thottam Elvis 2017 Kadam Kadha 2017 Take Off One Nurse’s husband (cameo) 2017 Kunju Daivam Shibu 2017 Melle 2017 Fukri Usman 2016 10 Kalpanakal vakkachan 2016 IDI – Inspector Dawood Ibrahim Vasu 2016 Hi Namasthe Jay 2016 Historical past of Pleasure Taking pictures 2016 Motion Hero Biju Minimon 2015 Loham Pallan Davis 2015 Oru 2d Elegance Yathra Jolly Kurien 2015 Lukka Chuppi Rafeek 2015 Mili Eby 2014 Onnam Loka Mahayudham 2014 Cousins Tony 2014 RajadhiRaja Ayyappan 2014 Odum Raja Adum Rani 2014 Cash Ratnam Makudi Das 2014 Karanavar 2014 Homely Foods Track Director(Cameo) 2014 Avatharam 2014 Manglish[10] luckochan 2014 Dolphins 2014 Offended Young children in Love Alex Maliyekkal 2014 1983 Cricket Trainer 2014 Vegam George 2014 Mosayile Kuthira Meenukal Mathew P Mathew 2013 David & Goliath 2013 Kili Poyi Tony 2013 Natholi Oru Cheriya Meenalla Rooster Service provider 2013 Sound Thoma 2013 Resort California Bharath Chandran IPS 2013 Kammath & Kammath Malikapurakkal Tomichan 2013 Pullipulikalum Aattinkuttiyum Suku Chakkattutharayil/ Chakka Suku 2013 Break out from Uganda Gautham 2013 Vishudhan 2013 My Fan Ramu 2013 Neram Mathew’s Brother-in-law 2013 D Corporate 2012 Mallu Singh Anandan’s Youngest brother 2012 Jawan of Vellimala Vinu 2012 I Love Me 2012 Trivandrum Hotel Althas 2012 Extraordinary 2012 Outsider 2012 Mayamohini 2012 Thattathin Marayathu Viswan 2012 Run Child Run Shibu 2011 Stunning 2011 RACE 2011 Doubles 2011 Sevenes 2011 Indian Rupee 2010 Cocktail Anand 2010 Highest Actor 2008 Thirakkatha 2008 Annan Thambi 2008 Mulla 2008 Sulthan 2007 Rock & Roll 2007 Nadiya Kollappetta Rathri 2007 Detective 2006 Vasthavam Basheer 2006 Baba Kalyani 2005 Twenty:20 2005 Chanthupottu 2005 Finger Print 2004 Vajram 2004 Freedom 2004 Black 2003 Manassinakkare 2003 Pattalam 2003 Struggle and Love Soldier 2001 Praja 2001 Rakshasa Rajavu 2001 Ravanaprabhu Police Officer 2000 Dada Sahib 1999 Pals 1999 Independence 1995 Mazhavilkoodaram Joju George as Manufacturer Yr Name 2019 Chola 2015 Charlie 2017 Udaharanam Sujatha 2018 Joseph Joju George Awards Vayalar Award 2019: Vayalar Award – Highest Actor – (Joseph) South Indian World Film Awards 2016: South Indian World Film Awards – Highest Comic – (Motion Hero Biju) Film Boulevard Awards 2019: Film Boulevard Awards – Highest Actor – (Joseph) Kerala State Movie Awards 2015: Kerala State Movie Award – Particular Point out – (Oru 2d Elegance Yathra, Lukka Chuppi)

2018: Kerala State Movie Award for Highest Personality Actor – (Chola, Joseph) Asianet Movie Awards 2018: Asianet Movie Awards – Particular point out “(Udaharanam Sujatha)

2019: Asianet Movie Awards – Particular Jury Award – (Joseph) Vanitha Movie Awards 2018: Vanitha Movie Awards – Most well liked film (Udaharanam Sujatha)

2019; Vanitha Movie Awards – Performer of the Yr – (Joseph) CPC Cine Awards 2019: CPC Cine Awards – Highest Actor Award – (Joseph) Asiavision Awards 2019; Asiavision Awards – Highest Personality Actor – (Joseph) Kerala Movie Critics Award 2015; Kerala Movie Critics Award – Manufacturer (Charlie)

2018; Kerala Movie critics award – 2nd very best actor (Joseph) Plant life Indian Movie Award 2018; Plant life Indian Movie Award – Highest Personality Actor Awards (Udaharanam Sujatha) ,(Ramante Edanthottam)

2018; Plant life Indian Movie Award – Highest Movie on Social Dedication (Udaharanam Sujatha) North American Movie Awards(NAFA) 2017; North American Movie Awards(NAFA) – Highest Personality Actor Award (Motion Hero Biju)

2018; North American Movie Awards(NAFA) – Highest Damaging Function (Ramante Edanthottam)

