J&Ok: 8 KM lengthy all-weather Qazigund-Banihal Highway Tunnel finished with a value of Rs 2100 crore, will open for public quickly

8.5 KM All-Climate Qazi Gund-Banihal tunnel to open Quickly For Public , Jammu & Kashmir, NEWS बनिहाल/जम्मू: Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (Jammu & Kashmir) The bold Banihal-Qazigund tunnel path to be constructed alongside a bit of the Jammu-Srinagar Nationwide Freeway in (All-weather Qazi Gund-Banihal tunnel) It’s able and goes to be introduced quickly for most of the people. The tunnel will also be made operational for site visitors in the following few weeks. This 8.5 km lengthy tunnel path has two tunnels and its development has value Rs 2100 crore. Additionally Learn – J&Ok: In Baramulla district, many homes had been gutted within the fierce fireplace, the military took regulate at 2 pm

The duration of the Jammu-Srinagar freeway is 270 km. The tunnel paintings used to be finished in June 2011. This tunnel will cut back the street distance between Banihal in Jammu and Qazigund in South Kashmir by way of 16 km. Additionally Learn – India going to partition Jammu and Kashmir once more? Pakistan livid over the perfume

At the present one has to move Jawahar Tunnel and Shaitan Nala to succeed in Kashmir by way of street. Which stays obstructed for heavy snowstorm and slippery stipulations right through winters. Banihal-Qazigund tunnel can be a substitute for Jawahar tunnel. Additionally Learn – Jammu: 8 thousand bunkers constructed, commonplace folks will keep underneath the bottom if there’s a possibility

Jammu and Kashmir: 8.5-km all-weather Qazigund-Banihal street tunnel is about to be opened for the general public quickly “We’re within the ultimate degree. It has 126 jet lovers and 234 CCTV cameras,” Venture Supervisor Jal Chandru mentioned the day gone by. percent.twitter.com/EetHvwX5MO – ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2021

The typical elevation of the brand new Banihal-Qazigund tunnel is 1,790 metres. Which is 400 meters not up to Jawahar Tunnel. Because of much less mountain climbing, the danger of slipping the mountain on it’s going to be much less.

126 jet lovers, 234 fashionable CCTV cameras and fireplace combating programs were put in at each ends of the tunnel. The 2 tunnels are hooked up by way of a hall each and every 500 metres, in order that in case of emergency cars from one tunnel will also be diverted on the opposite tunnel.

The elevation of the previous tunnel going underneath the Banihal cross is 2194 meters. That is why the velocity of cars on it’s sluggish and there can be a crowd of cars on Raj Garam.

Officers of the corporate that constructed the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel mentioned on Sunday that the paintings of investigation of the tunnel is happening. It may be opened for site visitors in the following few weeks.

Muneeb Tak, Leader Supervisor, Navyug Engineering Corporate, mentioned in a dialog 6 days in the past, ‘After set up of all essential apparatus together with air flow and electrical gadget, we’re going to take a look at the tunnel gadget. We’re running regularly and folks gets just right information quickly. The tunnel is lately are compatible for site visitors and arrangements are within the ultimate phases to commit it to the folk of this union territory. The corporate has additionally were given approval to pressure the automobile for trying out at the tunnel path.

The similar, assets related to Navyug mentioned that the continued paintings within the tunnel is anticipated to be finished in a couple of weeks. The tunnel is perhaps opened for site visitors by way of the tip of this month. The tunnel paintings has been behind schedule within the closing 10 years because of unexpected land stipulations throughout the tunnel, a number of problems associated with native landlords and corporate workers.