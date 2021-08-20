J&Ok: Come across underway between safety forces and terrorists in Pampore, 1 terrorist killed

An come across broke out between safety forces and terrorists in Pampore space of ​​Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. On this come across, a terrorist has been killed via the safety forces. The slain terrorist is but to be recognized. Allow us to tell that on Thursday, terrorists hurled 2 grenades on the safety forces within the Saraf Kadal space of ​​Srinagar. A complete of three other people together with 2 policemen have been injured on this.Additionally Learn – Jammu and Kashmir: Employee of his birthday celebration shot useless in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir

On Thursday, an come across began between safety forces and terrorists in Thanamandi space of ​​Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. On this come across, a JCO of the Indian Military was once killed. After receiving details about the presence of terrorists, a seek operation was once began on this space via the safety forces.

The police officer mentioned that the hunt operation was an come across after the terrorists began firing at the safety forces. On this space, on August 6, 2 terrorists have been killed via the safety forces.