J&Ok Come upon: Two encounters began in Shopian, 3-4 terrorists trapped, Military appeals for give up

Two Come upon began at Tulran and Kheripora of Shopian: Within the remaining 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir, the protection forces have began the 3rd come across in opposition to the terrorists on Monday night time. Safety forces have began two operations in Tulran and Kheripora of Shopian district within the night time. 3-four terrorists are trapped within the circle of safety forces. The military has appealed to the terrorists to give up. Allow us to tell that within the ambush of terrorists this morning itself, 5 infantrymen together with a JCO were martyred in Poonch district.

Two operations introduced in Shopian this night time on a reputable enter. Come upon began at Tulran Shopian. 3-4 terrorists trapped. At Kheripora Shopian every other operation introduced & a touch anticipated quickly. That is the third come across in remaining 24 hrs: J&Ok DGP Dilbagh Singh (Document %) %.twitter.com/JenbwsGytF – ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh advised overdue within the night time that on a reputable enter two operations were began in Shopian this night time. An come across has began in Talran of Shopian. 3-4 terrorists are trapped. Any other operation began at Kheripora Shopian in Shopia and phone is anticipated quickly. That is the 3rd come across within the remaining 24 hours.

Allow us to let you know that once receiving details about the presence of terrorists who crossed the Line of Keep an eye on in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning, the operation was once introduced in a village close to Dera Ki Gali (DKG) in Surankote early morning. A Protection Division spokesman mentioned the terrorists opened heavy fireplace at the safety forces, injuring a JCO and 4 different jawans severely. Later, all 5 infantrymen died throughout remedy at a close-by army clinic.