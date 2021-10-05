J&Ok Information: Eminent Kashmiri Pandit Makhanlal Bindru shot lifeless by way of terrorists in Srinagar

Kashmiri Pandit Businessman Makhan Lal Bindroo Shot Lifeless By way of Terrorists In Srinagar: Terrorists have as soon as once more centered a Kashmiri Pandit in Kashmir. Terrorists shot lifeless Makhan Lal Bindru, proprietor of Bindru Medicate, in Srinagar as of late. In keeping with the Kashmir Police, terrorists shot lifeless Kashmiri Pandit businessman Makhanlal Bindru in his clinical store on Tuesday. Joint groups of safety forces and police have cordoned off the realm and seek operation is directly to nab the terrorists.Additionally Learn – UP: Husband-wife and 12-year-old kid brutally murdered in Kanpur, all 3 our bodies discovered coated with blankets

Suspected terrorists shot lifeless Makhanlal Bindru, proprietor of Srinagar's well-known pharmacy, within the premises of his trade in Iqbal Park house right here on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Police stated. Terrorists opened hearth on Makhan Lal Bindru, proprietor of Bindru Medicate close to Iqbal Park in Srinagar, he used to be taken to medical institution the place he succumbed to his accidents.

Terrorists fired upon the landlord of Bindroo Medicate particularly, Makhan Lal Bindroo close to Iqbal Park in Srinagar. He used to be shifted to medical institution the place he succumbed to his accidents. House cordoned off & seek to nab the terrorists is underway: J&Ok Police

A police legitimate stated the assailants shot Bindru (68) from shut vary when he used to be at his pharmacy. He stated Bindru used to be taken to the medical institution, the place medical doctors declared him introduced lifeless. Joint groups of safety forces and police have cordoned off the realm and seek operation is directly to nab the terrorists.

Bindru, from the Kashmiri Pandit group, used to be a few of the few who didn’t migrate after militancy broke out in Jammu and Kashmir within the Nineties. He stayed right here along with his spouse and endured to run his pharmacy ‘Bindu Mediket’.

In Srinagar, close to Iqbal Park, there may be Bindru Medicate, owned by way of well-known Kashmiri Pandit businessman Makhanlal Bindru. Terrorists have as soon as once more attempted to unfold panic in contrast group within the valley by way of killing Kashmiri Pandit as of late. This homicide is a large query in regards to the go back of Kashmiri Pandits to the Kashmir Valley, their protection.