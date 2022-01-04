J&Ok Stumble upon: Two LeT terrorists killed in Kulgam stumble upon, were occupied with many terrorist incidents

Jammu & Kashmir, Stumble upon in Jammu & Kashmir, J&Ok, Terrorists, Terrorist, Kulgam Stumble upon, Kulgam, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Information: श्रीनगर: In Jammu and Kashmir, the protection forces are often engaged in getting rid of the terrorists. On this series, two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists had been killed in an stumble upon with safety forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday. Allow us to let you know that the protection forces had killed two terrorists, together with the infamous and sought after terrorist Salim Parre of the banned 15 may organization Lashkar-e-Taiba, in two separate encounters in Srinagar on Monday.Additionally Learn – Jammu-Kashmir Ladakh Snowstorm: Heavy snowstorm most probably in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, advisory issued

A police legitimate stated that safety forces had cordoned off OK village in Kulgam district and introduced a seek operation there, which later become an stumble upon. He stated that two terrorists had been killed within the stumble upon. Inspector Basic of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar stated that each the terrorists killed had been native other people and had been related to Lashkar. He instructed that he used to be occupied with many terrorist actions. Additionally Learn – Video: Military squaddies from LoC greeted the countrymen at the new yr, raised slogans of Mom India

The day gone by on January 3, two terrorists together with LeT’s notorious Salim Parre had been killed in an stumble upon.

The day gone by, on Monday, January 3, in two separate encounters with safety forces in Srinagar, two terrorists, together with the notorious and sought after terrorist Salim Pare of the banned 15 may organization Lashkar-e-Taiba, had been killed. Police stated that the second one terrorist killed used to be a Pakistani nationwide. Each the slain terrorists had been additionally occupied with an assault on a seek birthday party of safety forces in Hajin, through which a policeman, Zaheer Abbas, used to be killed. The Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Power had introduced a seek operation at Harwan at the outskirts of Srinagar town. All through the operation, a hidden terrorist fired indiscriminately on the safety forces. The safety forces retaliated successfully, following which there used to be a short lived stumble upon between the 2 facets and the scary terrorist Salim Parre of the banned 15 may organization Lashkar-e-Taiba used to be killed.

A Pakistani terrorist Hafiz Hamza used to be additionally killed in conjunction with the notorious terrorist Salim Parre.

Vijay Kumar, Inspector Basic of Police, Kashmir Zone, had stated, “The notorious terrorist Salim Parre of the banned 15 may organization Lashkar-e-Taiba used to be killed in an stumble upon via the Srinagar Police. Some other stumble upon broke out between safety forces and terrorists in within reach Gasu village. One terrorist used to be killed on this stumble upon. Quickly after the Harwan stumble upon, the CRPF and the police in conjunction with the military introduced some other operation within the Gasu house of ​​the Jakoora police station house. A overseas terrorist Hafiz Hamza used to be killed on this operation. He used to be related to the Pakistani 15 may organization Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Terrorist background of terrorists killed in the day gone by’s stumble upon at a look

Infamous and sought after terrorist Salim Parre of banned 15 may organization Lashkar-e-Taiba used to be lively since 2006.

Salim Parre used to be sought after for the police in lots of terrorist incidents.

Salim Parre used to be concerned within the homicide of many civilians together with Bashir Ahmad Dar and his brother Ghulam Hassan Dar.

Salim Parre used to be additionally concerned within the homicide of Hilal Ahmed Parre in Hajin’s Pare Mohalla on 16 Might 2018.

Salim Parre used to be additionally occupied with slitting the throats of many civilians in Hajin house.

He used to be additionally lively in offering logistic enhance to terrorists running within the house to hold out terrorist assaults.

Pakistani terrorist Hafiz Hamza used to be occupied with a number of incidents together with the killing of 2 policemen in Bandipora on December 10

A Pakistani terrorist used to be occupied with a number of terrorist incidents together with the killing of 2 policemen at Gulshan Chowk in Bandipora on 10 December.

– Pakistani terrorist Hafiz Hamza had long past to Harwan after the killings of the policemen.

Hamza Hajin used to be additionally concerned within the killing of a CRPF jawan in Bandipora.

Nadeef Hanif Khan, a citizen of Bilal Colony Soura in Buchpora, used to be additionally concerned within the homicide.

