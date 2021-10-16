J&Ok: Supporting terrorist actions closely, Geelani’s grandson sacked from govt process

Jammu Kashmir Information: The grandson of pro-Pakistan separatist chief Syed Ali Shah Geelani used to be on Saturday fired from his govt process for allegedly encouraging terrorist actions in Jammu and Kashmir. The officials supplied this knowledge. He mentioned that Anees is the son of that Islam, Altaf Ahmed Shah alias Altaf Funtoosh, and used to be fired the use of a different provision beneath Article 311 of the Charter. Islam used to be appointed analysis officer on the Sher-e-Kashmir Global Conference Heart in 2016.Additionally Learn – Fingers recovered in Kashmir: A cache of ammunition recovered from Kupwara district of North Kashmir

Additionally Learn – Best JeM commander terrorist Sham Sophie used to be killed within the come upon, safety forces were given a large good fortune in J&Ok

Allow us to tell that previous on Saturday, two non-locals had been shot useless by way of terrorists in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar and Pulwama districts. police gave this knowledge. Arvind Kumar Sah (30-years) initially from Banka district of Bihar used to be shot useless by way of terrorists out of doors a park close to Idgah in Srinagar on Saturday night time, a police reputable mentioned. He instructed that Sah died at the spot. Additionally Learn – Weapon-dropping case: Irfan Bhat, the accused who got here to pick out up hands, admitted that he’s related to Lashkar

In every other incident, terrorists shot Sagir Ahmed, a local of Uttar Pradesh and a wood worker by way of career, in Pulwama district, injuring him significantly, the reputable mentioned. He instructed that Ahmed later died within the clinic. It’s noteworthy that those killings have come at a time when the police have claimed that they have got killed 3 terrorists concerned within the killing of participants of the minority group remaining week inside the remaining 24 hours.

(enter language)