J&Ok: Terrorists shot useless head constable in Anantnag, condemned through LG Sinha and plenty of leaders

Srinagar: A policeman was once shot useless through terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday. A police spokesman mentioned that Jammu and Kashmir Police Head Constable Ali Mohammad Ghani was once shot useless through terrorists close to his place of dwelling at Hasanpora in Tabla house of ​​Bijbehara in Anantnag. Ghani was once taken to health facility in important situation the place he died.

On the identical time, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has condemned the brutal homicide of Jammu and Kashmir Police Head Constable Ali Mohammad. Mainstream events within the Valley are condemning the incident.

Gani was once posted at Kulgam police station, the spokesman mentioned. We pay tribute to the martyr and are along with his circle of relatives on this tricky time. He mentioned that the police have registered a case and began investigation. Many events and leaders have condemned the assault.

Lt. Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, condemns the brutal killing of J&Ok Police Head Constable Ali Mohammad

Nationwide Convention (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and celebration vice-president Omar Abdullah condemned the killing of the policeman. Farooq Abdullah mentioned. Violence in any shape is at all times unacceptable and can result in not anything greater than dying and destruction. The vicious cycle of dying has led to nice injury to human lifestyles in Jammu and Kashmir right through the remaining 3 many years, ravaging the socio-economic stipulations of the folks. Now could be the time to prevent such incidents. My condolences are with the bereaved circle of relatives.”

Omar Abdullah tweeted, “Very unhappy to listen to concerning the dying of HC Ali Mohammad Ghani within the line of responsibility. I strongly condemn this assault and likewise specific my heartfelt condolences to his circle of relatives and family members. Might Allah bless them with paradise, Amen.”

Peoples Democratic Birthday party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, “Private condolences to the circle of relatives and family members of the deceased. The folk of Jammu and Kashmir are sufferers of this mindless cycle of violence that continues to kill innocents.”

Folks’s Convention president Sajjad Lone tweeted, “As soon as once more a ugly act of mindless violence. Ali Mohammad Ghani of JK Police fell sufferer to the bullets of cowardly violent thugs. Salute to his sacrifice.

His celebration president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari additionally strongly condemned the killing of the policeman and termed the assault as cowardly and intensely heartbreaking. Bukhari mentioned that there’s no position for violence in any civilized society and it can’t be justified. What number of extra blameless individuals are to be sacrificed and what number of homes are nonetheless to be destroyed, he mentioned. Those extremist forces have higher the difficulties of the folks and there’s a wish to finish this mindless violence without end. I strongly condemn this heinous assault and specific my private condolences to the circle of relatives of the slain policeman.

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata Birthday party (BJP) additionally condemned the assault. BJP basic secretary, group, Ashok Kaul termed the killing as a barbaric and cowardly act, which has no position in a civilized society. He expressed condolences to the bereaved circle of relatives.