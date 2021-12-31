J&Okay: 171 terrorists killed in stumble upon via safety forces, 9 terrorists killed in remaining 36 hours

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir (Jammu-Kashmir) of safety forces in Srinagar (Safety Forces) Steady motion is happening in opposition to the terrorists. 3 terrorists remaining night time (Terrorists) was once killed via the safety forces. On the similar time the day before today, the safety forces of 6 terrorists have been killed. Within the remaining 36 hours, a complete of 9 terrorists had been killed via the safety forces. The identities of all of the slain terrorists are but to be ascertained. Alternatively, on this stumble upon, the Jammu and Kashmir Police (Jammu-Kashmir Police) 3 extra CRPF (CRPF) One soldier has been injured.Additionally Learn – Srinagar Stumble upon: 3 extra terrorists killed via safety forces, 9 terrorists killed in 24 hours

Ammunition has been recovered from the terrorists killed within the stumble upon in Srinagar. In reality, the terrorists began firing at the safety forces all over the quest operation. In the meantime, the safety forces gave a befitting answer and killed 9 terrorists. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar has showed the killing of the terrorists.

A complete of 3 encounters have taken position within the remaining 36 hours and 9 terrorists had been killed on this stumble upon. Amongst those terrorists, 6 are terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed. Of those, 2 have been Pakistani terrorists. An enormous amount of ammunition has been recovered from the slain terrorists. Allow us to let you know that within the 12 months 2021, there was once an stumble upon between the 87th safety forces and terrorists. On the similar time, a complete of 171 terrorists had been killed via the safety forces this 12 months.