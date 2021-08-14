J&Okay: 4 Jaish terrorists arrested, terrorist plot foiled prior to Independence Day

In Jammu and Kashmir, safety forces and police have foiled a big conspiracy of terrorist organizations to blast IEDs at the instance of Independence Day. This main twist of fate in Jammu has been thwarted because of safety forces and police vigilance. Police have busted a module of 15 may organization Jaish-e-Mohammed and arrested 4 terrorists. At the directions of the Pakistani commander, they had been operating to hold out the act of huge terror conspiracy.Additionally Learn – Housing Certificate Issued to Over 98000 Kashmiri Migrants by way of June Finish

In keeping with the police, those 4 terrorists of a module of Jaish-e-Mohammed had deliberate to assemble the guns dropped from the drone. Jammu and Kashmir IGP advised that the arrested Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist had deliberate to put in IED in a automobile in Jammu on August 15. He had additionally achieved reconnaissance of many necessary puts of the rustic. Additionally Learn – Kulgam Come across Replace: One terrorist killed in an in a single day come across

Arrested JeM terrorist, Ijahar Khan used to be requested by way of a Pak-based commander to do reconnaissance of Panipat Oil Refinery which he did &despatched movies to Pakistan. He used to be tasked to do reconnaissance of Ram Temple in Ayodhya however used to be arrested prior to he may accomplish this process: IGP, Jammu – ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021

Additionally Learn – Jammu & Kashmir: Grenade assault on BJP chief’s area in Rajouri, 5 injured

The Inspector Basic of Police, Jammu mentioned, the police have busted a module of Jaish-e-Mohammed and arrested 4 terrorists. Those terrorists had been making plans to assemble the guns dropped from the drones and provide guns to the terrorists working within the Kashmir Valley.

Jammu IGP mentioned, the arrested Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists had been making plans to put in IEDs within the automobile in Jammu prior to August 15 and behavior recce of necessary places in different portions of the rustic.

Pak commander entrusted with the duty of reconnaissance of Ram temple in Ayodhya

Jammu Inspector Basic of Police mentioned, arrested Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Izhar Khan used to be requested by way of a Pak-based commander to behavior a reconnaissance of Panipat oil refinery and he did this and despatched the video to Pakistan. He used to be entrusted with the duty of engaging in a recce of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, however used to be arrested prior to he may whole the duty.

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist used to be arrested from Kishwar the previous day

A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist used to be arrested on Friday from Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. Officers mentioned that a couple of days in the past, Muzammil Shah, who used to be at the trail of terrorism, used to be arrested from Kulna wooded area space of ​​Patimuhalla Palmar in a joint operation of police, military and CRPF. He mentioned that the police have recovered a grenade, {a magazine} and 30 rounds of AK-47 rifle from his ownership. An FIR has been registered at Deccan police station.