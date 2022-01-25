J&Okay: An afternoon earlier than Republic Day, terrorists hurled grenade at safety group of workers in Srinagar, 4 injured

Jammu & Kashmir, Grenade assault, Srinagar, Safety, श्रीनगर: An afternoon earlier than Republic Day, terrorists hurled a grenade on the safety group of workers within the Hari Singh Prime Boulevard space in Srinagar on Tuesday, injuring 4. The terrorists performed this grenade assault at the safety group of workers at round 3 o’clock. Two girls and someone else have been injured, together with police inspector Tanveer Hussain. Safety forces have cordoned off the realm and seek has been began.Additionally Learn – Satisfied Republic Day 2022: Ship Satisfied Republic Day for your pals and family members, make the day extra particular

Officers mentioned a policeman and two girls have been amongst the ones injured within the assault. He mentioned that at 3.30 pm the terrorists hurled a grenade at a crew of safety group of workers, which exploded at the roadside. The injured had been known as Mohammad Shafi, his spouse Tanveera, any other lady Asmat and police inspector Tanveer Hussain. Additionally Learn – Republic Day 2022: From Timing to Wonderful Formation of the Motorbike, Know What Will Be Particular on this Parade

Police Inspector Hussain is posted within the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Officers mentioned the injured had been admitted to the clinic and their situation is mentioned to be solid. Safety forces have cordoned off the realm and seek has been began. Additionally Learn – Republic Day 2022: Why we have a good time 26 January, what’s the historical past and significance, know