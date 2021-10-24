J&Okay Come upon: Giant operation occurring to get rid of terrorists, military giving befitting respond to firing, see VIDEO

J&Okay Come upon Replace: An come across is occurring between safety forces and terrorists in Bhata Durian woodland space of ​​Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Safety forces have surrounded the terrorists. Firing is going down from either side. Previous, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has given a tragic data. Police mentioned Zia Mustafa, a Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist used to be taken to Bhata Durian to spot the terrorist hideout throughout the continuing operation.Additionally Learn – Goal Killing in Kashmir: 4 buddies of 15 May Organization TRF arrested below the duvet of LeT, had been murdered on the behest of handler Lala Umar

When the staff reached close to the hideout throughout the quest, the terrorists once more opened hearth at the joint staff of police and armed forces team of workers, wherein two policemen and a military jawan had been injured. Mustafa additionally suffered accidents and may just now not be evacuated from the scene because of the heavy hearth. On this assault of terrorists, 3 military team of workers and one JCO were injured.

Throughout the quest when staff approached hideout, terrorists once more opened hearth on joint staff of police & military team of workers wherein 2 policemen and a military jawan sustained accidents. Mustafa additionally sustained accidents &he may just now not be extracted from the web site because of heavy hearth: J&Okay Police

In step with the tips, on Sunday, an come across is occurring between safety forces and terrorists in Bhata Durian woodland space of ​​Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Safety forces have surrounded the terrorists and firing is occurring from either side. A video has been launched wherein you'll obviously pay attention the gunshots occurring within the come across.

#WATCH Indian Military’s counter-terrorist operation in Bhata durian woodland space of Poonch district, J&Okay continues nowadays, gunfire being heard (visuals deferred through unspecified time) percent.twitter.com/9hZ9h0IWHF – ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2021

Allow us to tell that the seek for terrorists is being accomplished for 14 days within the Bhatadudia space at the border of Rajori-Poonch district. To this point 9 infantrymen of the military were martyred within the assault of terrorists on this space.