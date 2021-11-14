J&Okay Come upon: Police workforce injured in firing of terrorists, safety forces surrounded

SrinagarTerrorists opened fireplace on a police crew in Jammu and Kashmir’s capital Srinagar on Sunday, through which a policeman was once injured. Police officers mentioned that the terrorists fired indiscriminately on the police celebration, through which a policeman was once injured. After this, the police and Central Reserve Police Power (CRPF) workforce have surrounded the homes situated within the space, the place the terrorists are hiding.Additionally Learn – Kulgam Come upon: Safety forces kill two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in an come upon

Group of workers of Srinagar Police and CRPF have laid a cordon off the cluster of homes in Jamalata, Nawa Kadal the place terrorists are hiding. A seek is underway. A case has been registered: Kashmir Police – ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2021

A police spokesman mentioned {that a} crew of Srinagar Police carried out raids in Jamalta space of ​​Nawakadal after receiving details about the presence of terrorists. He mentioned that as quickly because the crew reached the realm, the terrorists fired indiscriminately on the police celebration, through which a policeman was once injured.

In keeping with the spokesperson, the injured policeman was once right away taken to a health center. He mentioned that retaining in view the security of the electorate and the gang within the space within the night time, the police crew exercised numerous restraint.

The spokesman mentioned that the police and Central Reserve Police Power (CRPF) workforce have cordoned off the realm and began a seek. Srinagar Police and CRPF workforce have cordoned off a cluster of homes in Jamalta, Nawa Kadal, the place the terrorists are hiding. Seek is being carried out, he mentioned that the police have registered a case and began investigation.