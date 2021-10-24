J&Okay Come upon: Terrorists fired bullets at safety forces, 3 military body of workers, one JCO martyr, come upon continues, see VIDEO

J&Okay Come upon Replace: An come upon is occurring between safety forces and terrorists in Bhata Durian woodland space of ​​Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Safety forces have surrounded the terrorists. Firing is happening from all sides. Previous, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has given a tragic knowledge. Police mentioned Zia Mustafa, a Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist used to be taken to Bhata Durian to spot the terrorist hideout all the way through the continued operation.Additionally Learn – Goal Killing in Kashmir: 4 friends of 15 May Organization TRF arrested below the quilt of LeT, had been murdered on the behest of handler Lala Umar

When the crew reached close to the hideout all the way through the quest, the terrorists once more opened hearth at the joint crew of police and armed forces body of workers, by which two policemen and a military jawan had been injured. Mustafa additionally suffered accidents and may just no longer be evacuated from the scene because of the heavy hearth. On this assault of terrorists, 3 military body of workers and one JCO had been martyred. Additionally Learn – J&Okay Information: Eminent Kashmiri Pandit Makhanlal Bindru shot useless via terrorists in Srinagar

In step with the ideas, on Sunday, an come upon is occurring between safety forces and terrorists in Bhata Durian woodland space of ​​Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Safety forces have surrounded the terrorists and firing is occurring from all sides. A video has been launched by which you’ll obviously pay attention the gunshots happening within the come upon. Additionally Learn – Bandipora Come upon: Safety forces killed two terrorists together with the killer of BJP chief Wasim Bari, the come upon continues