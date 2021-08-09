J&Okay Information: 2 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists arrested, fingers recovered from Kishtwar

Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists arrested from Kishtwar: In Jammu and Kashmir, the protection forces were given some other main good fortune in opposition to the terrorist on Monday. Safety forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists from Kishtwar in a joint operation nowadays. Ammunition has been achieved from the ownership of terrorists.Additionally Learn – Video: Message to China, Indian Military rushes its tanks close to LAC

Kishtwar SSP mentioned, two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were arrested from Kishtwar. The Jammu and Kashmir Police at the side of different safety businesses have recovered fingers and ammunition from the ownership of terrorists in a joint operation. Additionally Learn – Kashmir Stumble upon: The military informed the terrorist, ‘give up’, didn’t pay attention, was once killed the very subsequent second

Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation with different safety businesses recovered fingers and ammunition from the ownership of terrorists. %.twitter.com/9FzxPz1TCu – ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021

Massive quantity of fingers and ammunition seized from a hideout in Poonch

BSF nowadays avoided a big terrorist task forward of Independence Day via confiscating an enormous cache of fingers and ammunition from a hideout in Poonch – joint operation of BSF with RR and SOG Poonch in wooded area space in Sangad village of Poonch Went. This knowledge has been given via the PRO of BSF in Jammu.

BSF avoided a large terrorist task earlier than Independence day via seizing an enormous cache of fingers/ammunitions from a hideout in Poonch nowadays. Joint operations of BSF was once introduced with RR & SOG Poonch within the wooded area space at village Sangad in Poonch: PRO, BSF Jammu#JammuAndKashmir %.twitter.com/hgGMd3ngvl – ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021

Tight safety preparations forward of Independence Day, siege and seek operation of suspects continues in Samba

Safety forces on Monday introduced a cordon and seek operation in different villages of the district after receiving details about suspicious actions of 2 individuals in Samba district amid tight safety forward of the Independence Day in Jammu and Kashmir. The quest operation may be happening within the border district Rajouri and Thanamand and Sunderbani wooded area spaces of neighboring Poonch district. Suspicious actions had been reported in Katli and Guval villages within the early hours of Monday following which joint groups of police and armed forces cordoned off Samba’s Maheshwar space at the Jammu-Pathankot freeway. Siege has been achieved in Maheshwar space and seek operation is occurring. He mentioned that no objectionable object has been discovered thus far.

Remaining week, two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists had been killed in an come upon in Rajouri.

Officers mentioned that two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists had been killed in an come upon via safety forces in Thanamandi in Rajouri district closing week, following which an enormous seek operation is being performed for the fourth consecutive day nowadays. Operation is occurring in Pangai and close by villages and thus far there’s no information of any come upon with suspected terrorists. On Friday, safety forces in a joint operation recovered two pistols, 5 magazines, 122 cartridges and a silencer from Sarthian village of Rajpura within the district.