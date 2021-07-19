J&Okay: Primary luck accomplished via safety forces in Shopian, best Lashkar commander killed

Srinagar: In Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, there was an stumble upon as soon as once more between the protection forces and the terrorists. Right here the highest commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Ishfaq Dar has been killed via the protection forces. Allow us to let you know that the terrorist used to be within the Jammu and Kashmir Police a while in the past, however he determined to turn into a terrorist after leaving the police activity 4 years in the past and Ishfaq Dar used to be killed via military team of workers within the stumble upon remaining evening. Allow us to let you know that during one such operation two days in the past, two native terrorists have been additionally killed via the protection forces.Additionally Learn – Jammu & Kashmir Stumble upon: Stumble upon underway between safety forces and terrorists in Kulgam

In line with Kashmir Police IGP Vijay Kumar, Ishfaq Dar alias Abu Akram used to be some of the best Lashkar terrorists running within the space in 2017. He used to be killed within the operation carried out via the police and the military. Allow us to tell that there used to be details about the presence of terrorists in Sadiq Khan space of ​​Shopaya. After this the operation used to be performed via the protection forces and a couple of terrorists have been killed in it.

Allow us to tell that Ishpka Dar alias Abu Akram used to be operating in Jammu and Kashmir Police however within the yr 2017 he left his activity and rank and joined terrorist actions. It's been killed in Alamdar Colomi of Danmar space of ​​Srinagar. In line with the guidelines, a complete of 81 terrorists had been killed within the Kashmir Valley since January.