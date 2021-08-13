J&Okay Replace: Kid killed, 7 members of the family injured in grenade assault on BJP chief’s space in Rajouri

Grenade assault at BJP chief Jasbir Singh’s place of abode in Rajouri, जम्मू: A 3-year-old kid used to be significantly injured and seven other people have been injured in a grenade assault via terrorists on the space of a BJP chief in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. Police officers have given this knowledge on Friday. In an instant after the assault, police and safety forces performed searches in and across the town.Additionally Learn – Kulgam Come across Replace: One terrorist killed in an in a single day come upon

Resources mentioned that Veer died round nighttime whilst present process remedy at a central authority health center in Rajouri. He advised that the frame of the kid has been passed over to the circle of relatives for the ultimate rites. Additionally Learn – Rahul Gandhi’s account ‘locked’, Priyanka mentioned – Twitter is supporting the BJP govt in strangling democracy

Rajouri DC Rajesh Kumar Shravan mentioned at the topic of grenade being thrown on the place of abode of BJP chief Jasbir Singh, it’s being noticed from the place the grenade used to be thrown. Police registered an FIR. One kid died, seven other people have been injured. They all belong to a circle of relatives. The investigation is happening.

The BJP strongly condemned the assault and appealed to the police to instantly arrest the ones accountable. Native other people and the BJP chief’s circle of relatives staged protests after the incident. They allege that Singh used to be now not given ok safety. BJP chief Jasbir Singh used to be additionally injured within the incident. In an instant after the assault, police and safety forces performed searches in and across the town.

Terming the incident as a cowardly act, BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit leader Ravindra Raina mentioned that Pakistan is plotting terrorist assaults on BJP leaders. He mentioned, “We strongly condemn the assault. The police must instantly arrest the terrorists accountable for this.”

Allow us to let you know that on August 9 ultimate, terrorists killed Ghulam Rasool Dar, president of BJP’s Kisan District Unit in Anantnag in Kashmir. 5 BJP leaders had been killed in terrorist assaults this yr within the Kashmir Valley.