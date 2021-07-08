J&Okay: Safety forces get luck in come upon, 4 terrorists killed, seek operation continues

Srinagar: A complete of four terrorists were killed through safety forces in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. At the intervening night time of Wednesday and Thursday, safety forces had an come upon with terrorists within the Puchal space of ​​Pulwama. All through this, the safety forces killed two terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba. On the similar time, in every other come upon in Pulwama, two terrorists were killed.Additionally Learn – J&Okay: Come upon in Handwara, most sensible commander of Hizbul Mujahideen killed

Consistent with the police, a joint operation was once performed through Kulgam Police and 1RR in Jodar space of ​​Kulgam. All through this, two terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed through the safety forces. Jammu and Kashmir Police mentioned that right through the come upon the terrorists got a number of probabilities to give up however the terrorists have been ceaselessly firing. It was once given a befitting answer through the safety forces.

Consistent with the tips shared through the police, those joint operations have been performed at the foundation of intelligence details about the hiding of terrorists. All through this, the terrorists opened hearth at the safety forces. In retaliation, the safety forces killed the terrorists and engulfed the world. The quest operation remains to be happening.