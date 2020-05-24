Joker 2: 8 Major Questions We Have About The Potential Joker Sequel

Depart a Remark
The Joker is likely one of the most wildly-popular comedian e book antagonists in popular culture historical past. Nonetheless, many of us had been shocked by the astonishing business success of Todd Phillips’ gritty re-imagining. The R-rated character drama grossed over a billion {dollars} worldwide and secured 11 Oscar nominations — in the end taking residence two trophies, certainly one of which went to Joaquin Phoenix’s mesmerizing efficiency.
After incomes quite a lot of discover and an honest little bit of controversy in addition, Joker turned a unprecedented hit — even regardless of divisive evaluations. Subsequently, it was solely a matter of time earlier than the inevitable sequel discuss got here into play. Whereas Phoenix and Phillips envisioned their film as a standalone story, that hasn’t stopped sequels from taking place earlier than. Certainly, there’s reported curiosity from Warner Bros. to make a follow-up, however that additionally raises some queries. Listed below are eight critical questions we now have about Joker 2.
Is Joker 2 Truly Taking place And When?
Admittedly, if we do get Joker 2, it’s going to take some time. Past the truth that all film productions are suspended within the midst of a worldwide pandemic, the sequel remains to be not formally greenlit. It is not clear but if the film is occurring. Whereas there have been preliminary reviews that claimed Joker 2 was on the best way, they had been apparently exaggerated. However Phillips admits that he mentioned the concept with WB and regarded it a risk. If that is the case, we is likely to be getting a follow-up, but it surely’ll be a scorching minute earlier than it is launched. It could possibly be one other 5 or extra years, a minimum of, and that is provided that all of the events concerned conform to pursue it. Nonetheless, it isn’t unimaginable. But when it occurs, it will not be in a single day.
Will Todd Phillips Be Primarily Concerned Or Merely Overseeing The Mission?
Whereas Todd Phillips was initially reluctant to make a sequel to Joker, he has since softened his tone and he is sounded extra open to the prospect. Studies recommended that Phillips met with Warner Bros. with the potential for making a Joker sequel or producing different standalone DC films beneath DC Black’s label. However that does not assure Phillips will leap on-board the potential sequel, not to mention write or direct. If Joker 2 is formally greenlit, it’s going to seemingly be after Phillips agrees to signal the dotted line. WB is historically a filmmaker-first studio, they usually’ll in all probability need Phillips of their nook earlier than they push this into manufacturing. But it surely’s potential that if Joker 2 does come to be, Phillips may solely assume a producer function. Phillips’ involvement isn’t any assure at this level.
Would Joker 2 Be An Anthology Or A Direct Sequel To Joker?
With so few particulars at present in place for this speculated sequel, nothing is for certain. Whereas Joker 2 is the placeholder title that is thrown round, it is extremely potential that this continuation will undertake a special title altogether — particularly if the main focus isn’t what folks assume. Certainly, there’s an opportunity this potential sequel may not be a direct sequel in any respect. Quite, it could possibly be the following installment in a cinematic anthology collection, following a brand new DC character — or one other model of this DC character — from a minimum of a number of the similar filmmakers. Certainly, if this fashion labored out for exhibits like FX’s American Horror Story or Fargo, which occur in the identical stylized universe however comply with totally different characters and totally different timelines, this format might simply be transitioned onto the silver display screen.
Certainly, this concept might enable Todd Phillips and his crew to respect the standalone conceit of his authentic idea whereas additionally increasing upon his imaginative and prescient of a darkish, extra mature Gotham by specializing in different memorable or horrifying characters.
It’s going to be a problem to recreate this similar success, but it surely could possibly be a risk if Phillips would not need to taint his Oscar-winning film with a sequel that may jeopardize what folks discovered so refreshing about his 2019 film. It might present one other daring, hanging absorb the identical vein as Joker for an additional DC character. Maybe somebody like Lex Luther, who Joaquin Phoenix was as soon as rumored to play. This liberating wiggle room might enable for extra creativity, and it might make Phillips really feel much less constricted by the constraints of a franchise and extra prepared to make extra standalone, non-franchise pushed films beneath DC’s new department of moodier, R-rated films.
Will Joker 2 Have An Antagonistic Determine Apart from The Joker?
By the top of Joker, Arthur Fleck absolutely adopted his Clown Prince of Crime persona. He is carrying the make-up. He embraced his chuckle. Arthur is gone now; The Joker is operating wild. By that extension, Arthur has fully accepted the villainous way of life, opting to bask in his darkish tendencies and fantasies, showcasing little-to-no regret, empathy, or pity for others in his path of destruction. By any cheap measure, Fleck is now a villainous character — if definitely a troubled one given a tragic backstory. With that in thoughts, will The Joker stay the first villain on this sequel, or will we be launched to an antagonist much more depraved and damaging than our central character? With a villain as our lead character, it is definitely laborious to say.
Will Different DC Characters/Villains Seem All through The Film?
Apart from our title character and the Wayne household, many of the characters seen all through Joker had been both invented for the film or weren’t main DC characters. The focus of Joker is intently on our memorable villain, portraying this well-known comedian e book character in a grittier, extra grounded approach. However with the potential for a sequel on the horizon, and the film’s excellent field workplace success (notably in comparison with its humble price range), Joker 2 might introduce different DC characters — presumably different villains — into the fold, notably with more cash to play with. The risk of seeing, say, goofier Batman unhealthy guys like The Riddler and The Penguin are unlikely, however we is likely to be launched to a different model of Harley Quinn, for example, or possibly Todd Phillips’ interpretations of Harvey Dent and/or Catwoman. It is not out-of-the-question.
Notably with Arthur Fleck seen in an asylum on the finish of Joker, though he is making an attempt to flee, it is potential we’ll be launched to a couple different nutty DC characters confined beneath the identical roof as The Joker. The avenue is clearly there. Whether or not or not the filmmakers take it’s left unclear.
Will The Joker Struggle Batman/Bruce Wayne In Joker 2?
We do not spend quite a lot of time with Bruce Wayne in Joker. There is a good cause why. The future vigilante is merely a boy right here, dwelling in his mansion whereas his father is a profitable businessman with aspirations of turning into the Mayor of Gotham. There may be one memorable scene the place Arthur Fleck interacts with the longer term Batman in entrance of a locked gate, and there is (clearly) the scene the place our younger Bruce watches his doomed mother and father be slain earlier than him. In any other case, Bruce Wayne components in very not often in Joker. His presence feels principally like studio stress. “How will you have a Joker film with out Batman?,” you’ll be able to hear them saying. However will that change with Joker 2? Will Batman stay a facet character throughout the subsequent chapter of Fleck’s story, or will we see him grow to be The Darkish Knight?
With no correct thought of when Joker 2 takes place following the unique’s finale, it is laborious to understand how outdated Bruce Wayne shall be throughout the occasions of this proposed sequel. He may nonetheless be a child. He could possibly be a young person. Or he could possibly be a younger grownup, on the cusp of assuming his alternate id. It is unknown if this sequel will play with the timeline. The studio may push for a youthful Batman, for example. Or we would see Bruce Wayne and Arthur Fleck duke it out even earlier than Bruce turns into the Caped Crusader — additional cementing their arch rivalry. We may not essentially get a full-out brawl between these two comedian e book characters, however we would see what additional evokes their ongoing strife — presumably main as much as a extra climatic, action-friendly trilogy capper. However we’re leaping forward a bit.
Will Joker 2 Lead To A Trilogy (Or Conclude The Story)?
As we have famous by now, Todd Phillips’ Joker wasn’t envisioned to be a franchise starter. In contrast to a number of different tentpole comedian book-based blockbusters these days, DC-related or in any other case, this Oscar-winning character research was meant to be a smaller, singular story. It wasn’t meant to connect with any cinematic universes. There weren’t any plans conceived from the onset of creating it a continued narrative. But when the concept of a sequel is being proposed, the playing cards shift a bit. If this sequel is supposed to elongate the narrative and increase its story, will it additionally function a standalone sequel, or is it anticipated to place the items in place for a 3rd (presumably ultimate) film, thus constructing a trilogy? Definitely, primarily based on its billion-dollar success, WB in all probability desires a trilogy. However is that narratively possible?
As recommended earlier than, the issue right here is that The Joker is much out of your typical protagonist. The film was an examination into what turns an unsettled man right into a psychopath. It is a filmmaker’s interpretation of the origin story of certainly one of our most infamous villains. By increasing these origins into a possible second or third film, the filmmakers are at excessive danger of dropping what made Joker efficient to so many viewers and what compelled our lead actor to make the film within the first place — to not point out the potential hazard of creating The Joker somebody the viewers is anticipated to root for. It is a tough stability, constructing on the narrative whereas additionally recognizing why he is such a terrifying menace, but it surely’s not unimaginable. But it surely’ll show to be an fascinating problem for all members concerned, and it will be intriguing to see what their sequel intentions shall be. Additionally price noting: Joaquin Phoenix has by no means made a sequel.
The place Would Joker 2 Choose Up And Did The Occasions Of The First Film Truly Occur?
As we alluded to earlier, we do not know when Joker 2 may happen. We do not know if it’s going to instantly comply with the occasions of the unique, or if there shall be a large time-jump. Additionally, we do not know what Gotham appears to be like like now. We’ll presumably be seeing the town within the midst of prison anarchy; Gotham is rotten with crime sprees and Batman hasn’t assumed his id but. There have been riots on the streets, folks placing on clown masks, and a need to take down authority figures and the wealthy. Murray Franklin was murdered on-air. Thomas Wayne and his spouse had been killed in chilly blood. The Joker has impressed city-wide havoc. Or did he? There’s cause to imagine the ultimate few scenes — presumably the entire second half — did not occur.
There may be an argument to be made that the ending of Joker was all a figment of Arthur Fleck’s warped creativeness — the delusions of a psychotic man with out his remedy or remedy who cracks himself up. He was already liable to fantasies all through Joker. He may’ve been in his residence or the hospital this complete time, believing himself to be elsewhere, inflicting havoc on Gotham. Definitely, that may clarify why every little thing occurred in such rapid-fire succession within the second half. However this Catcher within the Rye-esque fan principle solely works if the film itself is, certainly, a solo film. If a sequel is made, this principle would wish be addressed — or it could routinely cancel it out. One wonders, then, if this proposed sequel will carry up this concept in any respect, or if the filmmakers will bypass it to inform no matter story they want to inform.
Do you assume Joker 2 will truly occur? What questions do you have got about this proposed sequel? Tell us within the remark part.
