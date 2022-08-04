Joker 2 formally confirms its unencumber date

Following the inside track that Warner Bros. Discovery is canceling Batgirl, a query mark is unexpectedly placing over a slew of DC initiatives. Smartly they all with the exception of Joker 2, which now has a company unencumber date of 2024.

Consistent with Time limits, Joker: Folie A Deux can be launched on October 4, 2024. Director Todd Phillips co-wrote the screenplay for the Joker sequel, and famous person Joaquin Phoenix will reprise his position as Arthur Fleck, the person who become the Joker.

Previous this week, WB Discovery canceled Batgirl, a up to now finished $90 million film. Whilst some insiders declare that the movie was once minimize to recoup prices, earlier experiences have additionally claimed that the brand new homeowners of Warner Bros. had been having a look to redesign DC’s film lineup with extra motion pictures like Joker and different high-profile characters.

Taking into consideration that the primary Joker went directly to transform the highest-grossing coming-of-age movie and was once nominated for 11 Academy Awards, there most likely by no means was once any risk of the following Joker film being thought to be below the brand new route.

Along with the Joker sequel, different DC initiatives are nonetheless going, like Shazam, Black Adam, Aquaman 2 and The Flash. There may be additionally the separate Batman universe and the Matt Reeves spin-offs.

Joker: Folie A Deux plot main points are being saved below wraps, however the subtitle refers to a mental affliction that is affecting two other people immediately. If some of the companions is Joker, there are lots of probabilities as to who the second one individual may well be, be it Harley Quinn or any person else.

It was once additionally reported that the movie generally is a musical with Girl Gaga enjoying Harley Quinn.