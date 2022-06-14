Joker 2 rumored to be a musical with Woman Gaga as Harley Quinn, with Joaquin Phoenix no longer but showed

Woman Gaga could be in early talks to play Harley Quinn along Joaquin Phoenix in a 2019 sequel to Joker which, in accordance to a couple resources, may just smartly be a musical.

In step with The Hollywood Reporter, information about Woman Gaga’s conceivable portrayal of Harley Quinn “are being stored below wraps,” however it might be other from Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, because the characters could be in numerous DC universes.

Woman Gaga Symbol Credit score: Wealthy Fury/Getty Pictures

THR has not anything extra to mention about the opportunity of the Joker sequel being a musical, which might clearly be a large exchange because the first one wasn’t, however the outlet’s resources did percentage that Warner Bros. has but to near a deal to convey Phoenix again to the function of Joker..

All this regardless of Phoenix showing in director Todd Phillips’ Instagram publish revealing {that a} Joker sequel is within the works with the name Folie à Deux. Talking of Phillips, this casting would make sense since he used to be the manufacturer of A Superstar Is Born, the movie starring Woman Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Joker used to be an enormous luck for Warner Bros., grossing over $1 billion for the studio after wanting just a $60 million manufacturing finances.

If Woman Gaga finally ends up being Harley Quinn, she is going to sign up for Margot Robbie and Kaley Cuoco, the latter celebrity of the DC animated collection Harley Quinn, because the actresses lately bringing the nature to existence.