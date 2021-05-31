Joker 2 will probably be accountable for the co-writer and director of the unique movie, in keeping with rumors

Despite the fact that it was once initially conceived as a standalone movie, it kind of feels that Joker’s director has some concepts to proceed Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker tale. In keeping with The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. has employed Joker co-writer and director Todd Phillips to put in writing a sequel to the 2019 comedian e book film.

Phillips raised the potential of a sequel to Joker on the time of its unencumber. In December 2019, Phillips had stated there have been no plans for a sequel, however expressed his trust that Warner Bros was once giving him time to get a hold of an concept.

“Joaquin Phoenix and I had mentioned it anyway since we have been taking pictures the film. However truthfully, we have now no longer long past additional. Even Warner Bros. hasn’t. I feel they’re merely giving us time, and if we will be able to determine it out, and if Joaquín is prepared to do it, we will be able to. However we have not come on the subject of that but“.

Phillips has additionally mentioned that he would no longer go back for a Joker sequel except he may just in finding “some thematic resonance in a similar fashion because it does [la primera película]Whilst the actor has in large part have shyed away from long-term franchise ties, Phoenix has mentioned that he’s open to the speculation of ​​a sequel..

“I talked to Todd so much about what else lets do, in most cases simply to paintings in combination, but additionally particularly, if there may be anything we will be able to do with Joker that may well be fascinating“stated Phoenix.”I have no idea what there’s [por hacer]. […] For the reason that chances appeared unending, the chances of the place we will be able to move with the nature“.

Phillips has additionally mentioned that Phoenix could be an integral a part of a Joker sequel: “I can inform you something: I might do anything else with Joaquín, any day of the week“.

Joker was once an enormous luck for Warner Bros. It was once launched in October 2019. The movie changed into the primary R-rated movie to gross greater than billion bucks far and wide the arena, in addition to essentially the most winning comedian e book film of all time.