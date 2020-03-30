Joker: 6 Actors Who Could Follow In The Footsteps Of Heath Ledger And Joaquin Phoenix

These previous few many years, we have seen many proficient, revered actors tackle the well-known position of The Joker in a number of totally different interpretations of the enduring character. Whether or not it is Jack Nicholson’s memorable model from Tim Burton’s Batman, or Mark Hamill’s long-standing voice-only model of the Clown Prince of Crime, the late, nice Heath Ledger’s extremely disturbing Oscar-winning efficiency because the legendary Darkish Knight foe, or, just lately, Joaquin Phoenix’s excellent Oscar-winning tackle the title character in Joker, we have seen a number of acclaimed actors crush it on this half.

Although not everybody did the villainous position justice (taking a look at you, Jared Leto), nearly each actor who adopted this problem did great work. And there is a good likelihood that we’ll see one other actor or 12 decide up the torch sooner or later. However who ought to be subsequent? Listed below are six performers who’d be nice Jokers.