Joker tops British Board of Film Classification complaints list for 2019

Joker has been named as essentially the most complained about movie of 2019 by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC).

The gritty comic-book film, which starred Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix within the titular position, noticed 20 complaints made to the BBFC, with some viewers taking concern with its 15 age score, claiming an 18 score would have been extra acceptable.

In the meantime “a small quantity” of the complainants argued that the movie ought to have been banned outright, in line with the BBFC’s report.

The BBFC justified its resolution to award the film a 15 certificates, saying within the report: “There are scenes of sturdy violence within the movie that embody stabbings and shootings, with accompanying bloody damage element. They don’t, nonetheless, dwell on the infliction of ache or damage in a way that requires an 18.”

In whole the board obtained 149 complaints all year long – lower than half the overall for 2018, with The Favorite and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum second and third on the list with 12 and 9 complaints respectively.

Regardless of the complaints – and a divisive response from critics and moviegoers – Joker was extraordinarily profitable, changing into the best grossing R-rated film of all time and surpassing $1 billion on the international field workplace.

As well as, the movie scored 11 nominations on the Academy Awards – the best for any movie of the 12 months – together with nods for Greatest Image and Greatest Director for Todd Phillips, though the movie misplaced out to Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite for the highest prize.

Joker follows Arthur Fleck, a struggling comic struggling with unspecified psychological well being points, as he step by step turns into the long-lasting Batman villain, and the movie was peppered with violence and an unsettling environment.

Along with Phoenix, the movie additionally starred Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy.

Discover out what to look at with our TV Information.