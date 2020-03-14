Jon Bernthal cast as lead in Showtime’s American Gigolo series

The Punisher star Jon Bernthal has discovered his subsequent lead position which can see him comply with in the footsteps of display screen legend Richard Gere.

Bernthal has been introduced as the star of American Gigolo, a brand new Showtime TV series in which he’ll play Julian Kaye, the half made well-known by Gere in the 1980 movie model.

In keeping with the US community, the series can be a contemporary retelling of the unique story, seeing Kaye wrestle to make it in the intercourse trade in modern-day LA.

It can comply with him as he makes an attempt to seek out out who was behind his arrest for homicide 18 years beforehand, whereas concurrently attempting to reconnect along with his love, Michelle.

In asserting the series’ pilot, Showtime Networks’ president of leisure, Gary Levine, mentioned: “American Gigolo comes with all of the sizzle you’d count on, however it additionally gives a deep dive into the difficult waters of relationships and sexuality in 2020.”

Bernthal starred as fundamental character Frank Fortress in two seasons of Netflix’s Marvel series The Punisher earlier than it was cancelled final yr.

His different roles have included Shane Walsh in The Strolling Useless, and movie appearances in The Wolf of Wall Road, Child Driver and Ford v Ferrari.

The American Gigolo pilot can be written by former Ray Donovan showrunner David Hollander, who may also direct the episode, whereas veteran producer Jerry Bruckheimer is ready to government produce.

No additional casting bulletins have been made up to now.

Following its launch in 1980, the unique American Gigolo – directed by Paul Schrader – was extremely profitable and is now credited for elevating Gere to main man standing.