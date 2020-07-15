Jon Hamm Is Making A New Fletch Movie With A Cool Director

In accordance with Deadline, Jon Hamm has signed on to star and produce in Fletch as a full-length function. Just like the Chevy Chase movies within the ’80s, this Fletch film shall be based mostly on the thriller novels by Gregory McDonald about an investigative reporter. On this particular case, Jon Hamm’s Fletch shall be based mostly on Gregory McDonald’s second novel Confess, Fletch, the place the title character will get concerned in a case with a number of murders and he’s the prime suspect. On prime of that, he has to seek out his fiancée’s stolen artwork assortment.