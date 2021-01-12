Jon M. Chu Steps Away from Disney Plus ‘Willow’ Sequel Series

In an announcement on his social media profiles, Jon M. Chu introduced right now that he’ll now not be directing the forthcoming “Willow” sequel collection on Disney Plus.

The “Loopy Wealthy Asians” and “Within the Heights” director is stepping away from the whimsy of George Lucas’ realm of ethereal fairy-queens, two-headed monsters and potential sorcerer dwarves, citing manufacturing lockdowns and private causes as motivating elements of his determination.

“With the manufacturing schedule transferring because of continued lockdowns within the UK, with a brand new child coming in the summertime (shock!), the timing is simply not going to work for me and my household,” Chu wrote in a submit on Twitter. The director mentioned that he was “heartbroken” and “devastated” to not be capable of work together with his heroes “previous and new” like showrunners Jonathan Kasdan (“Solo”) and Wendy Mericle (“Arrow”), consulting producer Bob Dolman, author of the unique 1988 movie, in addition to govt producers Michelle Rejwan, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Ron Howard, who directed the unique 1988 movie.

Private Replace on Willow for @disneyplus that I’ve been engaged on… pic.twitter.com/eS7uurCMfg — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) January 11, 2021

“Like a child seeing Willow for the primary time within the ’80s, I’ll sit up for watching this magical world unfold as a really enthusiastic fan,” Chu added. “And boy have they got an journey in retailer for you!”

The occasions of the fantasy-action spinoff are set to happen years after the occasions of “Willow,” whereby authentic star Warwick Davis has been tapped to return because the titular protagonist Willow Ufgood. The sequel collection is to be the primary non-“Star Wars” Lucasfilm enterprise since 2015.