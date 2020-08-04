Jon Pardi Extends Publishing Deal With Sony/ATV Nashville

Nation star, songwriter and producer Jon Pardi has prolonged his worldwide take care of Sony/ATV Music Publishing Nashville.

Most just lately heard alongside Thomas Rhett on the nation hit “Beer Can’t Repair,” Pardi’s newest album “Heartache Remedy,” has offered over 1 million items and 10 million digital singles and can also be nominated for the ACM album of the yr award. He’s seen a succession of hit songs, together with “Filth On My Boots,” “Head Over Boots,” “She Ain’t In It,” “Heartache On The Dance Flooring” and “Heartache Remedy.”

Mentioned Sony/ATV Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston in asserting the extension: “Jon Pardi is a honky-tonk genius – his music is dynamic and captures each facet of life and love, which is why his songs will stay timeless. On behalf of all of us right here at Sony/ATV, we’re grateful to proceed working with Jon and making nation music historical past collectively.”

Vice chairman of inventive Tom Luteran described Pardi as, “the last word unicorn as an artist — consistently breaking new floor together with his music and his style defining sound.”

“Sony/ATV has been unbelievable to work with and has believed in me from the beginning, stated Pardi. “All of us share in a novel, inventive imaginative and prescient that has taken us to some unbelievable locations, and I’m excited to maintain that going.”

Because the world’s largest music writer, Sony/ATV is dwelling to greater than three million copyrights together with hits by Frank Sinatra, the Beatles, Ed Sheeran, Beyonce, Rihanna, Khalid, Carole King and Sia. Sony/ATV was additionally ASCAP’s 2019 writer of the yr for pop.