Jon Seda to Star in NBC Drama Pilot ‘La Brea’

Jon Seda may effectively be starring in one more NBC sequence.

The actor, who’s greatest recognized for his current position in NBC’s “Chicago” franchise, has been solid alongside Michael Raymond-James and Natalie Zea in “La Brea,” a drama pilot which hails from author and govt producer David Appelbaum.

Within the potential sequence, when an enormous sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a household in half, separating mom and son from father and daughter. When a part of the household discover themselves in an unexplainable primeval world, alongside a disparate group of strangers, they have to work to survive and uncover the thriller of the place they’re and if there’s a approach again dwelling.

Seda will play the position of Dr. Benjamin Glass, a former Navy Seal who is aware of how to take cost. His different credit embody the 1997 pic “Selena,” and the HBO sequence “The Pacific.”

“La Brea” is govt produced by Applebaum, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, and Rachel Kaplan of Keshet Studios will govt produce as will Ken Woodruff. Common Tv is producing the pilot.

The community’s drama pilot slate consists of 5 different titles, together with “Echo,” which only recently solid “Veep” alum Reid Scott, “Unusual Joe,” which simply added two extra gamers, and “Langdon,” in which Ashley Zukerman will star as a youthful model of the famed Tom Hanks symbologist.