Jon Stewart 9/11 Doc ‘No Responders Left Behind’ Acquired by Blue Ant

Former “Each day Present” host Jon Stewart has discovered his newest venture in “No Responders Left Behind,” a documentary chronicling the struggle to get well being advantages for 9/11 first responders.

Blue Ant Worldwide has acquired unique rights to the 90-minute documentary, which follows 9/11 social activist John Feal and FDNY hero Ray Pfeifer as they tackle the U.S. authorities to make sure well being and compensation for 1000’s of ailing first responders who’re dying from toxins launched at Floor Zero.

Produced by Paradox Footage Inc. and produced by Kelly Zemnickis, and directed by Rob Lindsay, the documentary was shot over 5 years. Feal and Pfeifer’s journey takes an emotional flip when the latter is identified with mind most cancers from his publicity to Floor Zero toxins.

“John Feal and all the primary responders have performed a lot for me, for the neighborhood, for town, for the nation. To have the ability to repay a few of that debt that I really feel I owe them personally, that all of us owe them, is the most effective feeling,” mentioned Jon Stewart. “Being a small a part of this journey is the one factor I’m most pleased with. I’ll comply with John anyplace he needs to steer me subsequent.”

“For a lot of, the final 18.5 years has been about passing laws and preventing for justice for these affected by the aftermath of 9/11. I can not say the identical for me,” mentioned Feal. “It has by no means been about passing laws, donating cash or the accolades. It has all the time been in regards to the journey from the place we began to not understanding when it can finish. It has been in regards to the friendships and all of the folks I really like and now name my household.”

International distributor Blue Ant Worldwide will oversee world gross sales and premiere rights to “No Responders Left Behind,” which can be obtainable at October’s MIPCOM market.

“Subsequent 12 months will mark the 20th anniversary when the whole world watched the tragedy of 9/11 unfold and noticed these first responders head courageously towards their rescue mission,” mentioned Ludo Dufour, senior VP for worldwide co-productions and gross sales at Blue Ant Worldwide.

“That is an extremely shifting story that shines a lightweight on the struggle for well being care and likewise offers an inspirational and inspiring have a look at what a small, however mighty group of passionate activists can obtain towards all odds.”