Jon Stewart Gives Lukewarm Support to Joe Biden – Variety

Former TV host-turned-filmmaker Jon Stewart used a Wednesday evening go to to Stephen Colbert’s “A Late Present” to first dig at, after which heat to, presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“Biden was not my man. Wasn’t even within the high 4,” Stewart stated. “I used to be extra of a Sanders moron.”

“However having watched him on (Colbert’s “A Late Present”) and having spoken to him at different occasions and seeing him in different conditions,” Stewart stated there’s extra to Biden.

Stewart admitted that he’s “not loopy about” Biden’s makes an attempt at down house, folksy heat, his “Uncle Joe” character, and Corn Pop. “All that type of stuff feels shaky to me. However I really feel like that’s not the core of who that man actually is.”

Then, veering into the U.S.’s present social and political woes, Stewart got here spherical to clarify why Biden would possibly, in any case, have a few of the mandatory solutions.

“We’re a rustic in horrible anguish proper now. We’re in ache… the blindfold is off.. and we’re type of seeing ourselves as who we actually are.

“American exceptionalism isn’t a title, such as you had been Miss America 1937 and also you’ll all the time be Miss America 1937. It takes effort and work to keep. And if you happen to deal with it as a fait accompli it’ll erode and you’ll lose it. And we’re seeing that erosion.

“We’re fearful, and we’re indignant, and we’re in ache.

“After I see Biden, previous the schtick, I see a man who is aware of what loss is. Is aware of grief. And I feel that type of grief humbles you.

“There’s a humility to the randomness of tragedy that brings a few caring that may’t be faked, can’t be contrived.

“And I feel on this second what this nation wants is a pacesetter of humility.”