Jon Uriarte won the elections and Marcelo Bielsa will not be the coach of Athletic Bilbao

Marcelo Bielsa was fired from Leeds last season, after having achieved promotion to the Premier League in 2020 and making a historic campaign in 2021 (Reuters)

This Friday the elections were held in the Athletic Club de Bilbao and by decision of the 22,689 members who cast their vote the new Jon Uriarte will be the new president of the institution. The news is not one more in Latin America since one of the candidates, Iñaki Arechabaletahad anticipated that in case of winning, the new coach of the team would be the Argentine Marcelo Bielsa.

The surname of the former coach of the Leeds it had enough weight for Arechabaleta to come second with 33.56% of the votes, but it was not enough to prevail. The employer had previously anticipated that the Loco he was ready to put on his technical suit again: “I spoke with him yesterday afternoon and he is expectant. He is confident that we will win and he already has his head in Bilbao. He is very excited and eager to start working with this magnificent team that we have formed”.

Bielsa left a pleasant image in the Spanish club in the two seasons he was in charge of the team between 2011 and 2013period in which he reached the final of the Europa Leagueinstance in which he lost to the Atlético of Diego Simeone.

After being fired from Leeds United of England, the former technical director of the Argentine national team acknowledged in a video: “In mid-March I had a contact with Iñaki and he proposed the possibility that I accept in case he was the winner in the elections for the presidency of the Athletic Bilbao. LI said that it is a very big responsibility to lead a team like Athletic, and even more so for me, who has already been there and I know what it is about”.

Bilbao fans chose Valverde over Bielsa (Reuters)

“After communicating the interest, I wanted to do the evaluations to see if I was the right person. In March and April I went to see the team, they played well, I liked it. He understood that the best thing for Athletic was for the coach who was directing it to continue, because he saw that the project was not finished, it had room for growth and development”, he added.

The winner of the elections was Jon Uriartewith more than 50% of the votes, who within his institutional project included Ernest Valverde as coach, who already had two stages as coach of Athletic Bilabo and would then begin his third. In the last one he won the Spanish Super Cup and was also chosen by UEFA as the best coach in La Liga, which is why he was later chosen by Barcelona himself to replace Luis Enrique.

“We have perceived that the illusion that we generated from the first day has been maintained until the day of the voting. I invite partners and partners to participate. The future of the club is at stake and those who want the transformation process would ask them to vote for us”, Uriarte had reflected in the previous one.

