Jonah Hill Swears the Most of Any Film Actor, Study Shows – Variety

Due to his foul-mouthed roles in “Superbad” and “The Wolf of Wall Road,” Jonah Hill swears the most of any movie actor, a brand new research exhibits.

Buzz Bingo analyzed greater than 3,500 movie scripts to search out which has the most swear phrases and which actors curse the most. Thanks partially to Hill’s efficiency as Donnie Azoff, Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Road” tops the listing with 715 expletives.

Adam Sandler’s 2019 drama “Uncut Gems” is available in second place with 646 swear phrases, and Scorsese’s different crime thriller “On line casino” is third with 606 swears. On the subject of the most expletives per 1,000 phrases, Gary Oldman’s 1997 drama “Nil by Mouth” is victorious, with 41.Three curses per 1,000 phrases.

In line with the research, Hill has spewed 376 swear phrases all through his profession, barely beating his “Wolf of Wall Road” co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, who has amassed 361 curses. The remaining of the listing contains Samuel L. Jackson, Sandler, Al Pacino, Denzel Washington, Billy Bob Thornton, Seth Rogen, Bradley Cooper and Danny McBride.

DiCaprio’s Jordan Belfort, the star of “Wolf of Wall Road,” ranks as the “sweariest” movie character with 332 swears in the three-hour film. Hill’s supporting character Azoff has the highest charge of curse phrases of any character, totaling 74 swears per 1,000 phrases.

In a joking Instagram submit, Hill thanked Scorsese for “pushing me over the edge” and gave a shoutout to Jackson, a longtime f-bomb dropper in movies. Jackson’s “Jackie Brown” character Ordell Robbie got here in as the fifth highest swearer.