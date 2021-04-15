Jonas Cash Useless: Pioneer of Independent Radio Promotion Was 81

Longtime file promotion govt Jonas Cash, who based the influential radio programming competitors AIR (Energetic Business Analysis) in Baltimore-Washington, MD, died at age 81 in his Columbia, MD dwelling.

“He was not only a promotion govt, however an actual artist growth man,” says veteran promotion/advertising exec Michael Plen, who remembers how Cash helped him break Wall of Voodoo’s “Mexican Radio.” “If he believed in a file, he’d go all out.”

AIR established competitions for radio programmers in 5 totally different musical genres in 1983, testing new songs’ potential by having programmers hearken to and reply to every music’s hit potential utilizing a nationwide chart because the qualifier. The general winner in selecting the hits would obtain a automotive.

At the side of his associate Alan Smith, Cash developed Billboard Airplay Monitor, which began out in 1993 as an eight-page publication protecting Prime 40, Prime 40 Rhythmic, Crossover, City, AC, Sizzling AC, Rock, Different and Nation. Ultimately, 4 totally different publications below the Airplay Monitor title would flip into a number one supply of hit music info. The publications had been mixed in 2001 and later modified their identify to Billboard Radio Monitor in 2003, which was relaunched below the Radio & Information banner in August 2006. The transfer was a outcome of a merger between R&R and Radio Monitor after VNU Media acquired R&R on July 6, 2006. The relaunched R&R would later stop publication in June 2009.

Cash was usually seen because the Baltimore/Washington member of Hit Males’s famed Community, which included such characters as Jerry Brenner, Joe Isgro, Fred DeSipio and Ralph Tashjian, although Cash was described as one of the “good guys… very old skool, however essential,” and was near many prime radio programmers, together with iHeartMedia’s Tom Poleman, fellow Maryland native Steve Kingston and former CBS Radio govt Kevin Weatherly, all of whom had been AIR members.

One other well-loved prime promotion exec from that period, Herb Rosen, died final week.

“Jonas handled everyone like household, however he was a bulldog when it got here to promotion,” stated one other longtime colleague. “He was relentless.”

Jonas began his profession as a dancer on “The Buddy Dean Present,” an “American Bandstand”- kind dance occasion that includes excessive schoolers dancing, the place he met his spouse and dance associate for all times, Joan. The present owned the Baltimore market afternoons – the Dick Clark-hosted, Philly-based competitor was by no means broadcast in Baltimore as Buddy had a 70 share of the marketplace for a decade on the ABC affiliate. Dean’s present served because the inspiration for the dance program in fellow Baltimore denizen John Waters’ movie “Hairspray.”

After a brief stint within the Marine Corps reserve, Cash started working at Washington, D.C.-area distributor Schwartz Brothers within the ‘60s, transferring to Nashville to take over as head of promotion for Monument Information, the place he was influential within the profession of label stalwart Roy Orbison. Cash was within the studio when the Rock and Roll Corridor of Fame legend minimize “Fairly Lady,” whereas his spouse Joanie personally answered all of Orbison’s fan mail in longhand.

Transferring again to Baltimore, Jonas fashioned an unbiased promotion firm, Jonas Cash Promotions, and in 1982 had an thought for a music contest for radio programmers which grew to become AIR, a music business fixture for almost 25 years – in addition to a good way to ascertain a relationship with each PD within the nation. NBC’s Brian Ross, together with his report on unbiased promotion in 1986 that put many indies out of enterprise (and created the still-existing “tip sheet” Hits), allowed AIR to flourish with FCC approval.

“He wasn’t mob-related,” laughs David, his son, “however he did have his personal territory, his area of interest in Baltimore, Washington and Northern Virginia, and by no means overstepped it.”

David remembers that his father, a horse-racing fan who owned a number of ponies, preferred the thought of betting on hit information in AIR, attracting major- and small-market programmers alike (like a younger Tom Poleman) earlier than New York State lawyer normal Eliot Spitzer’s investigation of payola shuttered it in 2005, when file firms made a public show of pulling their assist for unbiased promotion.

His son remembers his father coping with one recalcitrant PD who wouldn’t play his file by sending him a Christmas bundle of horse manure in aluminum foil with the missive: “From one asshole to a different.” The music acquired performed.

One other time, Cash guess then-WPGC/Baltimore PD Jim Elliott his personal model new 1972 Mercedes, his dream automotive, if Foreigner’s “Feels Just like the First Time” hit the Prime 10. Elliott left it at #11 for weeks. “Foreigner had a smash and my dad saved his automotive,” stated David.

Cash is survived by his spouse, Joanie, his son David, and two grandchildren.

An out of doors funeral service will probably be held on Thursday, April 22 at Meadowridge Memorial Park in Elkridge, MD. In lieu of flowers, the household asks that contributions be made in Jonas’ honor at Kids’s Oncology at Johns Hopkins.