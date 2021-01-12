Jonas Neubauer, 7-time Tetris world champion, passes away

Unfortunately, Jonas Neubauer, 7 times world champion of Tetris for NES, has died due to medical complications, as reported on his Twitter profile by someone close to him, probably his beloved wife.

“It is with great regret that we bring you the terrible news that Jonas passed away due to a sudden medical emergency. He was absolutely the best. We are devastated, overwhelmed with grief, and we already miss him so much.”

Jonas Neubauer got to be 7-time Classic Tetris World Championship (CTWC) champion, a tournament that determines the best world player in the game created by Alexey Pajitnov, being the person who has achieved the most of these championships in his history (it has been held since 2010). In addition, he also holds the records for the most finals (9) and the most participations (10).

In recent times he was known in Spain after the streamer Ibai Llanos, by then still caster of LVP, cast his final game of the 2018 World Championship, which he lost to 16-year-old Joseph Saelee, and the 2016 one, which he did win.

With the usual Basque humor at a time when he was fictionally casting championships of all kinds (including smacks, marbles or Tetris), Llanos changed the American passport and invented a new identity for Jonas as Jonás, from Albacete. Such was the repercussion, that many national media really believed that it was a championship won by a compatriot.

Today we have experienced something historic. Jonas, Spanish and from Albacete, world champion in Tetris. pic.twitter.com/IiP6kcAgip – Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) March 11, 2018

Far from taking this joke badly, the seven-time champion embraced his new identity and even as of today it appears in his Twitter biography that he is a “60-year-old man from Albacete.”

The Albacete theme grew so much that even the mayor of the city of La Mancha invited Neubauer to the city, an offer that the champion accepted, as he himself told in the documentary by Ibai Llanos (minute 31) and reported on his social networks.

Thank you very much to @AytoAlbacete and @Albanime for this surreal and wonderful journey. Will we be back in September …? pic.twitter.com/ajnCbUxyhO — Jonas Neubauer (@neubsauce) April 10, 2019

In a world where people are not always known for their main merits, many were able to meet Jonas thanks to Ibai, with whom he always had words of gratitude for putting him on the map and giving him the opportunity to know Albacete: “Ibai is a great person, it is an honor to be part of his world. “