Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell Headline J.D. Dillard War Epic ‘Devotion’

“Lovecraft Nation” star Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell (“Set It Up”) will star in historic battle epic “Devotion,” from director J.D. Dillard (“Sweetheart”).

Set in 1950, because the Chilly War looms, Majors and Powell play elite U.S. Navy fighter pilots who type a agency friendship that’s examined on the battlefield when considered one of them is shot down behind enemy traces.

Dillard will direct from a screenplay written by Jake Crane and Jonathan A. Stewart with revisions by Dillard and primarily based on the e-book by Adam Makos.

“Devotion” is being produced by Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Thad Luckinbill and Trent Luckinbill for Black Label Media (“La La Land,” “Sicario”), who’re additionally totally financing. Sony Footage Worldwide Acquisitions acquired the movie, and Sony Footage will distribute in North America. STX Worldwide, a division of ErosSTX, is dealing with worldwide distribution on movie, in addition to immediately distributing within the U.Okay. and Eire. CAA Media Finance brokered the take care of STX.

STX will current the challenge to patrons on the upcoming digital Toronto Movie Pageant.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with each Sony Footage and STX Worldwide to carry this epic story to the massive display screen,” stated Black Label Media’s Molly Smith. “J.D. Dillard is likely one of the most enjoyable filmmakers within the enterprise and brings a rare imaginative and prescient to this movie together with our gifted forged.”

Principal pictures is ready to begin in February 2021.

Subsequent up on the Black Media slate is Peter Sattler’s “Damaged Diamonds,” starring Ben Platt and Lola Kirke, and Derek Kolstad’s “Time Agent.”

ErosSTX was shaped in July 2020 via the merger of Eros Worldwide Plc and STX Leisure.