Jonathan Majors in Talks for ‘Gordon Hemingway & The Realm of Cthulhu’

Jonathan Majors is in talks to star in Spike Lee and Stefon Bristol’s “Gordon Hemingway & The Realm of Cthulhu” at Netflix.

Majors is in negotiations to play Gordon Hemingway, teaming up with Lee for a second outing, after starring in the filmmaker’s Netflix hit “Da 5 Bloods,” which debuted to important acclaim final June. The film has since been named the most effective movie 2020 by the Nationwide Board of Assessment, amongst different accolades.

Lee and his “Da 5 Bloods” producing companions Lloyd Levin and Beatriz Levin will produce “Gordon Hemingway,” with Bristol (“See You Yesterday”) directing the journey movie.

Primarily based on an unique screenplay by Hank Woon, with rewrites by Fredrica Bailey, the movie is about in East Africa in 1928 and facilities on Hemingway, a roguish Black American gunslinger, who groups up with the elite warrior Princess Zenebe of Ethiopia to rescue the nation’s kidnapped regent from an historical evil.

The new undertaking is the newest in a run of high-profile initiatives for the rising star, who earned a Gotham Award nomination for breakthrough actor, in addition to an Impartial Spirit Award nod for his efficiency in 2019’s “The Final Black Man in San Francisco.”

Majors most not too long ago starred in the critically acclaimed and Golden Globe Award-nominated collection “Lovecraft Nation,” created by Misha Inexperienced and govt produced by Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams. (Notably, although Cthulhu is a fictional cosmic being created by H.P. Lovecraft — who impressed the “Lovecraft Nation” collection — the “Gordon Hemingway” movie just isn’t based mostly on the creator’s works.)

The actor is at the moment in manufacturing on Black Label Media’s “Devotion,” directed by J.D. Dillard. He’ll subsequent be seen in Netflix’s upcoming Western “The More durable They Fall,” starring reverse Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz and LaKeith Stanfield. Majors may also tackle the position of Kang the Conqueror in Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” from director Peyton Reed.

Majors is repped by CAA, Administration 360, Jackoway Austen and the Lede Firm.

