Jonathan Ross to launch new ITV stand-up comedy show

Jonathan Ross to set to host a new stand-up comedy collection for ITV in a bid to maintain comedians performing through the pandemic.

Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Membership, due to air later this 12 months, will “showcase the perfect new skills performing in a recreation of the vibe and environment of a small comedy venue” while sticking to social distancing tips.

Every 30 minute episode will function 4 new comics, “all destined to be family names of the long run”, as they carry out their units for Ross, with extra established names dropping by to check out new materials.

“Other than the excuse to put on make-up, my favorite a part of this job has all the time been giving thrilling new expertise a platform to show off their abilities,” Ross stated in a press release. “The thrill and pleasure in seeing a new face come out and ship memorable comedy is a superb feeling, and we wish to ensure that as many individuals as potential get to expertise it.”

He continued: “There’s a lot unbelievable comedy expertise round for the time being with all too few alternatives to do what they do finest. I’m very a lot trying ahead to giving these acts the publicity they deserve, having an excellent chortle and at last leaving my entrance room.”

Tom Barrett, Govt Producer for Hotsauce TV, stated: “Not solely are we extremely enthusiastic about giving our best rising comedians the publicity they deserve, we’re additionally trying ahead to giving our viewers a style of the joy, anarchy and enjoyable of an evening out at an intimate comedy membership.”

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced a £1.57 billion rescue fund for theatres, museums and galleries struggling due to COVID-19. Nevertheless, the bailout appeared to overlook the comedy sector, with comedians like Al Murray, Rose Matafeo and Nish Kumar tweeting in help of a marketing campaign to save reside comedy.

Presenter Ross, who started his TV profession in 1987, at the moment hosts The Jonathan Ross Show for ITV and serves as a choose on The Masked Singer UK.

Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Membership will air on ITV later this 12 months. For those who’re on the lookout for extra to watch, take a look at our TV Information.