Joo Ji Hoon, Lee Sun Gyun, Park Ju Hyun, And More Confirmed To Star In New Film

The upcoming movie “Silence” (working title) has shared its star-studded solid lineup!

“Silence” will inform the story of people who find themselves stranded on a bridge one foggy night time as they attempt to survive an encounter with an surprising menace that lurks close by. The movie shall be helmed by Kim Tae Gon, the director of “Familyhood” (also called “Goodbye Single”), and produced by Dexter Studios, the manufacturing firm behind the wildly profitable “Together with the Gods” movie collection and the current hit “Ashfall.”

Beforehand in talks for the brand new movie, Lee Sun Gyun has been confirmed to play the position of Cha Jung Received, who faces catastrophe in the course of the bridge along with his daughter Kyung Min, who shall be portrayed by little one actress Kim Soo An. “Silence” will mark Lee Sun Gyun’s first-ever catastrophe movie.

Joo Ji Hoon will tackle the position of Joe Park, a tow truck driver who wanders the sides of the bridge, on the lookout for work.

The movie additionally stars Kim Hee Received, and he’ll painting Dr. Yang, who crosses the bridge when he’s within the midst of transferring items for his job.

In the meantime, Moon Sung Geun and Ye Soo Jung would be the aged couple Byung Hak and Quickly Okay, and Park Hee Bon and Park Ju Hyun will play sisters Mi Ran and Yoo Ra. Park Ju Hyun is at present starring in KBS 2TV’s “Zombie Detective.”

Actor Kim Tae Woo will spherical out the principle solid as Cha Jung Received’s one-of-a-kind senior Jung Hyun Baek.

“Silence” will start filming in October.

